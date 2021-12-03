Great Christmas presents for mountain bikers

Looking to treat the trail addict in your life this Christmas? We’ve got a host of gadgets and accessories that are too tempting to entrust to Santa

Specialized Jett

Kids move fast, and grow faster – at times it can seem like a small window to get the perfect bike-fit. The Specialized Jett is designed so that you need never fear those growth spurts. Using fit data from thousands of kids, Specialized has designed a bike with child-specific contact points that accommodates the development of young riders to deliver unrivalled value. The Jett is adjustable, proportional, and child-liftable – they’ll always be set to Jett. www.specialized.com

VeloPac RidePac

Organise your ride with a RidePac cyclists’ essentials case. It fits most jersey pockets, keeping your phone, cards, keys and cash safe in one handy, protective case. From £20, www.velopac.cc

VeloPac Multitube

The Multitube bandana from VeloPac can be worn as a bandana, neckwarmer, face mask, balaclava and lots more. These versatile, windproof microfibre tubes will keep you warm, whatever you’re doing. £10, www.velopac.cc

Ravemen PR1200/PR1600

The Ravemen PR1200/PR1600 lights help riders see safely with their innovative HiLo beam design, much like car headlights. They have an anti-glare low beam and far-reaching high-beam settings, and are incredibly easy to use and set up. Make sure you can see and be seen. £99.99/£139.99, www.ravemen.com

LIVALL EVO21

The LIVALL EVO21 is a durable smart helmet that’s built for commuters and cycling enthusiasts. Equipped with next-generation technology like smart LED lights, and warning lights activated by acceleration sensors, it also comes with fall detection and can send SOS text alerts. £99.99, www.livall.co.uk

Muc-Off

Grab yourself a 20% discount, using the code: MBR-XMAS-20

Treat the rider in your life this Christmas with the gift of Muc-Off. From bike cleaners to lubricants, tubeless set-ups to riding apparel – Muc-Off do it all with style. Their award-winning Clean, Protect and Lube products make any bike look and perform at its very best, so you can just enjoy the ride! Give them the gift they deserve this Christmas from Muc-Off! £84.99, www.muc-off.com

Elite Deboyo Race

The Elite Deboyo Race is the first stainless steel bottle with a high-liquid-flow cap and has an exceptional insulation capacity that keeps liquids hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. The Deboyo Race is practical, easy to use, eco-friendly and ready for any adventure. £24.99, www.freewheel.co.uk

BLUNT Umbrella

BLUNT take ordinary products and turn them into extraordinary experiences, starting with the umbrella. BLUNT have evolved a traditional product by combining superior engineering with beautiful design, giving us the Blunt umbrella. The unique patented and trademarked Blunt shape, formed by the technology within, is the only umbrella on the market with a fully tensioned canopy for unparalleled performance. Big and strong, the BLUNT Sport is perfect for golfers, sideline coaches and those who’d rather be out in the wild than inside on the couch. Rain or shine, the BLUNT Sport will have you prepared for whatever the weather, so you can focus on the action. SRP £70-125. For more information please visit the BLUNT website www.bluntumbrellas.co.uk