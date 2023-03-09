Wiggle mountain bike sale: bargain bikes and more

Looking for a bargain bike? Online retailer Wiggle has some fantastic discounts on top-rated bikes, including mbr test winners!

You don’t need to spend a whole lot of money to get a good quality bike that’s perfect for exploring trails and heading off into the hills and mountains. If you don’t mind not having the very latest thing, then there are deals to be had, and online retailer Wiggle has plenty of them. From pump track bikes to test-winning hardtails to full-suspension trail rippers, there’s something for every type of rider.

We’ve done the legwork to highlight the best deals available now. And it’s not just bikes; there are plenty of shoe, clothing, parts and accessories deals to be found too.

Best bike deals at Wiggle

Vitus Nucleus 29 VR mountain bike

£399.99 £649.99

The Vitus Nucleus isn't just a great bike – it's our pick of the BEST budget hardtail bikes out there

Vitus Mythique 27 VR mountain bike

£1279.99 £1599.99

Get a great quality full suspension mountain bike with a chunk of money off

Vitus Nucleus 27 VR with dropper and pedals bundle

£499.99 £824.97

Grab a great bike – and make it even better! This bundle adds a dropper seat post and pedals to the mix.

Nukeproof Scout 275 Comp Alloy

£1199.99 £1899.99

Another award-winning bikes and one of the best we've tested, with over 30% off.

Octane One Melt Pump Track Bike

£299.99 £599.99

Boost those skills and your fitness – spend some time at the pump track!

Best clothing and shoes deals at Wiggle

It’s not just about bikes – you can get discounts on clothes, shoes and more at the moment too.

Five Ten Sleuth DLX MTB shoes

£72.00 £120.00

Grab yourself some grippy kicks for riding with a serious discount and a wide range of available sizes

Five Ten Hellcat Pro MTB clipless shoes

£96.00 £170.00

Prefer clipless shoes? These burly shoes are perfect for racing and technical terrain

Troy Lee Designs Skyline Shorts

£65.00 £130.00

Great all-round baggy mountain bike shorts

Troy Lee Designs A3 MIPS Helmet

£176.00 £220.00

Protect your head with a great helmet that features MIPS protection

Endura Singletrack Core jersey

£14.00 £37.99

Lightweight fabric and a relaxed style make this a versatile riding top

Cheap mountain bike accessories, maintenence and parts at Wiggle

Grab yourself some tools, bike cleaner, snacks or parts with significant reductions across the site.

Topeak Mini Dual DXG Pump with Gauge

£14.00 £27.99

A compact pump that packs a punch, suitable for MTB and road bikes

Muc-Off 5x Premium Brush Set

£19.99 £36.99

Five brushes to cleaning your bike from handlebars to drivetrain, including a storage bag

obi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer

£89.99 £99.99

Compact portable washer that plugs into a 12-volt vehicle outlet – ideal for post-ride bike washing on the go

Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit

£59.99 £99.99

Everything you need to keep your bike squeaky clean – including cleaner, lube, brushes, cloths and a storage box

WTB Deva Cromoly Saddle

£23.99 £74.99

Designed for mountain biking, this saddle features CroMo rails and gel padding