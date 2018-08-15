Check out the 2019 Whyte G-170C Works 29er

News just in!

Some smash and grab details of a very exciting new bike on the way: the 150mm travel Whyte G-170C Works 29er looks like a beast!

Whyte G-170C 29er press release

The Whyte G-170 platform had a great debut year in 2018 – both in the media and in-store.

The geometry has been praised for its well-centred riding position and comfortable sizing, while the increased torsional stiffness of the Carbon front triangle, combined with the optimised suspension kinematics, provide improved initial sensitivity and increased progression for a truly capable ride.

With enough mud clearance to get you through even the harshest winter, there’s even plenty of space in the front triangle for a full size water bottle too!

For 2019 the G-170 sees further enhancements to the geometry, including the acclaimed short fork offset pioneered on the S-150 and further optimisation of the suspension kinematics.

The line has expanded to include 29in wheels, with the new G-170 Carbon 29er Works bike aimed squarely at the privateer or professional Enduro racer.

Whyte G-170C Works 29er

G-170 Gravity Enduro Suspension – 170mm

SRP – £5,250

The benefits of a larger wheel size have long been appreciated by Whyte with the original and staggeringly capable T-129. The G-170 29 has been developed for those who want to descend the roughest terrain in the fastest possible time and then pedal back up.

Boasting S-150 inspired steering geometry, G-170 bump eating capability on a 29” wheeled platform and finished with a coil shock.

The G-170 29 has been tweaked from the frame out to be the ultimate enduro race bike weapon.

When the Whyte Gravity Enduro team are not racing the 27.5” bike it’s because they are riding the 29er version. The G-170 was always designed with both wheel sizes in mind – this modularity gives us the ability to offer both wheel sizes to suit your style.

This bike is ready for anything you want to throw at it, from hard-core trail riding to EWS Enduro racing. With its open front triangle design it is possible to fit various options of rear shock including coil shocks and still carry a full size water bottle.

The G-170C Works 29er has extra width built into the rear chainstays allowing the rider to fully exploit future developments in wide high volume tyres up to up to 29 x 2.5” and maintain mud clearance.