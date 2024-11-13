Why wait for Black Friday? Get a $61 saving on the excellent Crankbrothers Stamp 7 flat pedals in this deal

Crankbrothers Stamp 7 are some of the best flat pedals I've ever used and you can pick up a pair with over a third off the usual price in this deal.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of flat pedals, I reckon Crankbrothers Stamp 7 are a fantastic choice, the only real drawback is their top-of-the-line price tag. However, they currently have a $61 saving in this early Black Friday deal which means you’re getting an awesome pair of pedals for your money.

Crankbrothers Stamp 7 pedals, were $179.99 , now $118.98 at Amazon. Get a hefty 34% saving on these grippy, wide platformed and durable pedals. This price is for the electric blue colour only and while the Stamp 7 pedals come in two sizes, the deal applies just to the large version. View Deal at Amazon

I’ve tested pretty much every leading flat pedal over the years and the Crankbrothers Stamp 7 are properly excellent. The stubby pins give a ton of grip while the large, slightly concave platforms provide plenty of support – they’re lighter than most at 383g per pair too.

My test pair of Stamp 7s have been getting use and abuse for about a year, but they still look good and the bearings are running smoothly. There’s a handy grease port for easy servicing and they come with a five-year warranty

At their thinnest point, the pedals are just 11mm, this gives your body a lower centre of gravity and reduces the chances of getting bucked on rough descents compared to chunkier pedals. It also means the pedals are less likely to catch on rocks and stumps.

While we’ve yet to review them on MBR, the Stamp 7s feature in BikePerfect’s best MTB flat pedals buying guide.

