What were you doing when you were five?

We bet you weren't racing in a world champs like Cohan Jagielski

For most five year olds just getting on your bike and scooting to the park with your parents is a big enough deal. But what you might not know is that all over the world there is a community of dedicated little rippers competing in a series of high octane races called the Strider Cup.

And we not only have a British champion in the form of Cohan Jagielski but he recently achieved a podium at last weekend’s Strider World Championships.

The eighth annual Strider Cup World Championship took place in Boulder, Colorado, with three hundred racers from fifteen different countries competing to be crowned World Champ.

The Strider racing feature riders as young as one year old, some still in nappies, tearing around a six hundred foot course. To make things even more challenging the course features wooden ramps and dirt mounds to negotiate, keeping all the racers on their toes. Think of it as a bit like peewee rally-cross racing. Tight cornering and fast racing action over several motos produced the finalists and quickest kids in the world.

All racers are treated to a celebratory podium award ceremony immediately following their main race, where they each received a trophy or medal in front of proud parents, spectators and attending media.

As one parent put it, “My son loves his Strider Bike and this event has given him a great way to race, go fast and feel like a big kid without having to navigate pedals. The atmosphere is incredible and the kids seem to make new friends from all over the world, hanging around at the start”.

Cohan battled his way through to the final and despite incredibly tough opposition from a host of well-trained Japanese competitors (Strider racing is big in Japan!) fought his way onto the podium.