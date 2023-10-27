Watch: Chris Akrigg’s power and control is mind-blowing

Such power...

Chris Akrigg is back with another belter of an edit, called Remnants he’s out scoping lines and riding a mixture of trail and trials.

First in the woods, then in the remnants (geddit?) of buildings, Chris is super impressive with his blend of power, control and precision – like watching a raw version of Danny MacAskill.

And for those of us who want to geek out on the bike, Chris Akrigg is riding a Whyte T-140 29 trail bike,, rather than the e-bike from his last edit, or the cyclocross bike from a few years back.

Chris Akrigg joined Whyte bikes in March 2023, a former six time British Bike Trials champion he’s one of the most skilful riders in the world. No wonder Whyte snapped him up. The first thing he set about doing was to make a new edit for the British brand, called Chris Akrigg Rides Whyte – Going Beyond, Episode 1, it’s basically a series of incredible features tackled by e-bike.

“I just like riding the hardest, gnarliest, slipperiest, most awkward stuff,” Chris said in the first Whyte video. “The stuff you wouldn’t really want to walk down, let alone ride a bike.”

“E-bikes are one of the most exciting things,” Chris said after the first video. “Once I jumped on one for the first time, I was like ‘Wow! They’re really good fun.’

“But then you get to, ‘Right, what can this help me do? How can I make this my own? And how can I push it and make my bike do what other people can’t?’”

“Getting onto Whyte this year has been the single most rejuvenating thing I’ve done for a long time,” he says. “I’m really excited about being a part of a British company that I’ve been a fan of since I was working in a bike shop back in the day.

“I’m really looking forward to helping get more people’s sights set on Whyte.”