Convert your air fork into coil with Vorsprung Smashpot

Say goodbye to stiction without bidding farewell to bottom out resistance

The Vorsprung Smashpot is another coil conversion kit to contemplate alongside the PUSH ACS-3 system that came out a couple of seasons ago.

The basic idea being that you can change your existing 130-180mm travel air sprung fork into a coil sprung fork. The Smashpot only fits 35/36mm diameter stanchion forks.

Why? Coil feels good. Sure there may be other arguments (see press release below), and even perfectly valid counter-arguments, but a big reason is that nothing feels like a coil. The biggest factor here is the lack of stiction with coil. “Off-the-top plushness” is the phrase.

Why not? Extra weight. And bottom out resistance. Coil will always be heavier than air (up to 450g heavier). And coil can fly through the latter part of its travel rather too eagerly because it lacks spring rate progression.

The Vorsprung Smashpot can’t do anything to avoid the physics of coils weighing more than thin air but it does have a feature to deal with over-eagerly getting its bottom out. Namely, externally adjustable hydraulic bottoming-out technology.

Indeed, it’s the bottom-out control that is the Smashpot’s USP. It’s essentially a speed-sensitive shimmed valve that gradually comes in at the last 50mm of fork travel.

Vorsprung Smashpot press release

Run over everything.

Presenting the Smashpot – a fork coil spring conversion system for singlecrown enduro forks, featuring externally adjustable hydraulic anti-bottoming technology to deliver precisely the amount of bottoming resistance you need.

Compatible with Fox 36 (2015+) and Rockshox Pike/Lyrik/Yari/Revelation (35mm) forks. See bottom of page for fitment notes.

130-180mm travel, internally adjustable using included spacers. (Note – max permissible travel for your fork is determined by the fork manufacturer and may be less than 180mm)

Full tool-free control over bottoming resistance.

11 coil spring rates available, from 30lbs/in to 80lbs/in precision wound in 5lbs/in increments.

Rider weights from 45kg (100lbs) to 125kg (275lbs) catered for.

Universal cartridge kits require only new top caps to be moved between different forks (and foot studs if different fork brands).

Springs are guided and isolated internally and externally to reduce spring buckling and knocking, minimising noise.

Spring guiding system also means less rubbing, less wear and less contamination of the bath oil.

Utilises more oil for superior bushing lubrication and smoothness.

Only coil conversion system on the market allowing 180mm travel.

Easy and cost-effective to transfer from one fork to another.

Allows full use of travel even for very light riders

No harsh bottoming.

Reliable and low maintenance.

User installable and serviceable.

Designed, developed and manufactured in Whistler, Canada.

Weight increase of approximately 250-450g (dependent on spring rate and fork’s existing spring system).

System includes one universal Smashpot cartridge kit with brand-specific food stud, fork-specific topcap and spring.

$420.69CAD (approx $315USD)

Our engineering is straightforward and no-BS, so we think our marketing should be too: if your first priority for your fork is outright performance, get yourself a Smashpot.

Why Coil?

Air springs have improved substantially over the years – and we’ve been at the forefront of air spring development for years, so we’ve got no bridges to sell you. Yeah, coils are heavier than air, and for some riders that alone is a dealbreaker – fair enough. The advantages of coil springs, however, are clear:

Zero stiction or friction in a coil spring. And there never will be.

Zero spring rate variation.

Zero moving seals in the spring system to wear out, cause friction or leak.

Zero temperature effect on spring rate.

Zero altitude sensitivity.

More oil in the fork – lubrication and service life are improved.

Day in, day out, the fork just straight up feels good.

In short, improvements in sensitivity, grip, compliance, mid-stroke support and consistency, with reductions in harshness and hand pain.

Low weight aside, air springs outperform coil springs in one critical area: bottoming resistance.

Enter the Smashpot.

Externally adjustable, speed sensitive hydraulic bottoming control valve

The heart of the Smashpot is a speed sensitive shimmed valve which engages progressively and seamlessly in the last 50mm of travel to effectively manage high energy and low energy inputs without harshness. Easy tool-free external adjustment ensures you get as much or as little bottoming resistance as you need. Light and smooth? Easy. Big and aggressive? Just as easy. Turn a dial and you’re sorted.

Why go this route?

Unlike conventional hydraulic anti-bottoming cones, the longer displacement over which it is effective and its speed-sensitive shimmed valve means the Smashpot can dissipate more energy with lower forces, bringing the fork to a gentle stop at the end of the travel in a smooth, controlled manner.

Compared to alternatives such as elastomer or pneumatic bump stops, the Smashpot doesn’t involve components physically colliding mid-travel. And unlike air springs and pneumatic bump stops, it dissipates energy rather than storing it and throwing it back at you, further stabilising the bike. There’s no air spring seals, meaning fewer potential points of failure in your fork, no spring stiction, fewer wearing seals, and no need for a shock pump – ever.

FAQ

How much weight does it add?

It’s heavier than your air spring by between 250-450g, depending on spring rate (firmer springs are generally heavier) and the fork’s original spring system (TALAS/DPA are typically heavier than Float/Solo Air). If the weight bothers you, you may be more interested in a Luftkappe.

Can I convert my fork back to air afterwards?

Going back to air, should you wish to, may not be an option – spring rub may score the inside of your stanchion, so the the piston may not seal again. The spring is both isolated and guided to minimise stanchion knock and rub, however there are no guarantees an air spring will seal again after riding with a spring installed. We’d be pretty surprised if anyone actually wanted to do this after riding the Smashpot though.

Do I need any extra parts to change the travel?

All spacers required are included with the kit. The only thing you may want is more heat shrink for the cartridge tube, as it’s installed after travel is set internally.

Does it void the fork’s warranty?

As with any aftermarket modifications, it should be expected to void the fork manufacturer’s warranty.

What versions of the Pike does it fit?

It is available for all 35mm Pikes in 27.5″ and 29″ from MY2014 onwards (no fitment for 26″) in Boost and non-Boost. 29″ forks need to use the included adaptor to lengthen the top cap.

What versions of the Revelation does it fit?

It fits all 35mm versions of the Revelation from MY2018 onwards.

What versions of the Lyrik/Yari does it fit?

It fits all versions of the Lyrik & Yari from MY2016 onwards.

What versions of the Fox 36 does it fit?

It fits all versions of the 36 from MY2015 onwards EXCEPT Pedelec e-bike specific forks. IMPORTANT: Call Fox with your serial number to check your fork’s maximum permissible travel if attempting to run your fork with the Smashpot over 160mm if this is more travel than it currently has.

Will it fit any other forks?

Other applications are under development. Got a fork you want to see it made for? Contact us and let us know.

Fitment notes:

Not currently compatible with Fox 36 Pedelec (e-bike specific) forks.

Not currently compatible with any 26″ forks.

Not currently compatible with any 34mm stanchion forks.

No compatibility with any 32mm forks.

Fork maximum travel is set by the manufacturer. DO NOT configure the Smashpot to exceed manufacturer-specified max travel. If in doubt, call the original fork manufacturer to determine maximum permissible travel.

Typical fork maximum permissible travels:

Rockshox:

Lyrik/Yari 27.5″/29″ – 180mm

Pike/Revelation 27.5/29″ – 160mm

Fox:

36 Float/Talas 27.5″ – 180mm OR 160mm – call Fox with your serial number to check max travel prior to setting Smashpot to more than 160mm travel.

36 Float/Talas 29″ – 170mm OR 160mm – call Fox with your serial number to check max travel prior to setting Smashpot to more than 160mm travel.