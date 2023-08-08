Vitus launches the new E-Mythique LT e-bike – range overview

Full power, long travel, mullet wheels, keen pricing... this new Vitus e-bike ticks all those boxes.

Vitus has a new long-travel full-suspension e-bike, in its line-up, the E-Mythique LT. It sits between the E-Escarpe and E-Sommet models in terms of suspension travel but below them both when it comes to price, with the cheapest VR model at £3299.99.

Like the shorter travel E-Escarpe and harder-hitting E-Sommet, the all-new E-Mythique uses an aluminium frame. The frame architecture is similar too but it the power source that  differs on this new e-bike. Vitus has side-stepped its usual partner for motors – Shimano – and partnered with Bafang. The two brands have worked together, resulting in a custom-tuned motor that Vitus feels hits the spot for the E-Mythique.

Packing 170mm of travel in the front and 160mm in the rear, this new Vitus e-bike is a long travel variation of the analogue Mythique. It incorporates learnings from the current E-Sommet range, a contender in our e-bike of the year test. The result is an eMTB that Vitus says is ready to ride anything but with an affordable price tag.

Vitus E-Mythique LT launch

The E-Mythique LT uses the same frame, motor, battery and display on a three models

The E-Mythique LT is made to be ridden everywhere; from steep, rough trails to long epic days with endless climbs. It’s designed to get the most out of a day on your e-bike, whatever you terrain preference.

Need to know

  • E-Mythique electric enduro platform
  • Wheel size – mullet – 29” front / 27.5” rear
  • Travel – 170mm front (160mm on VR), 160mm rear
  • Frame material – 6061-T6 aluminium
  • New custom-tuned Bafang M510 drive unit
  • Internal, down tube mounted battery
  • Water bottle mount
  • Size – S, M, L, XL

Powered by Bafang

To build an eMTB that is not only cost effective but performs exceptionally well, Vitus partnered with Bafang, using its M510 drive unit on all three E-Mythique LT models.

Vitus E-Mythique LT launch

Vitus has partnered with Bafang and developed a custom tuned motor

With a maximum torque of 95Nm and competitive system weight, Vitus felt the M510 is the perfect drive unit to power the E-Mythique LT.

Vitus has developed a close working partnership with Bafang and tuned the system to perform exactly to its new bike’s needs. It’s effectively cherry-picking the best features and incorporating them into the drive unit.

Vitus E-Mythique LT launch

The Vitus uses a genuine Bafang battery and it’s integrated in to the downtube.

The M510 system is powered by an integrated, down tune mounted 630Wh battery. Like the Trek Rail, it uses a lock so you’ll need to remember your key if you want to remove it.

Vitus E-Mythique LT launch

Vitus E-Mythique LT’s display is easy to read and neatly tucked behind the bars

The Bafang motor has five power modes — eco, eco plus, trail, boost, and race — giving the rider maximum options for adjusting range and on-trail performance. The the easy-to-read display unit sits tucked away behind the bars for additional protection.

Vitus E-Mythique LT VR

Vitus E-Mythique LT VR

E-Mythique LT VR

  • SR Suntour Zeron36 fork, RockShox Deluxe Select R suspension
  • Bafang M510 motor produces 250Wmax/95Nm
  • 630Wh internal removeable battery
  • Wide range Microshift Advent X 1×10 speed drivetrain
  • Powerful Tektro 4 piston hydraulic disc brakes
  • Tubeless ready WTB rims with Vee Tyres
  • Colour: Black quartz
  • Price: £3299.99
Vitus E-Mythique LT VRS

Vitus E-Mythique LT VRS

E-Mythique LT VRS

Spec highlights:

  • SR Suntour Durolux36 fork, RockShox Deluxe Select+ shock
  • Smooth Bafang M510 motor, 250Wmax/95Nm
  • 630Wh internal removeable battery
  • SRAM NX/SX Eagle 1×12 speed drivetrain
  • TRP Slate EVO 4 piston hydraulic disc brakes
  • Tubeless ready WTB rims with Vee Tyres
  • Colour: Octane red
  • Price: £3899.99
Vitus E-Mythique LT VRX

Vitus E-Mythique LT VRX

E-Mythique LT VRX

Spec highlights:

  • RockShox Yari RC fork, RockShox Super Deluxe Select R shock
  • Smooth Bafang M510 motor, 250Wmax/95Nm
  • 630Wh internal removeable battery
  • SRAM GX/NX Eagle 1×12 speed drivetrain
  • SRAM DB8 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes
  • Tubeless ready WTB rims with Vee Tyres
  • Colour: Gloss white
  • Price: £4399.99

The bike park is a natural habitat for the E-Mythique LT

