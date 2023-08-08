Vitus launches the new E-Mythique LT e-bike – range overview

Full power, long travel, mullet wheels, keen pricing... this new Vitus e-bike ticks all those boxes.

Vitus has a new long-travel full-suspension e-bike, in its line-up, the E-Mythique LT. It sits between the E-Escarpe and E-Sommet models in terms of suspension travel but below them both when it comes to price, with the cheapest VR model at £3299.99.

Like the shorter travel E-Escarpe and harder-hitting E-Sommet, the all-new E-Mythique uses an aluminium frame. The frame architecture is similar too but it the power source that differs on this new e-bike. Vitus has side-stepped its usual partner for motors – Shimano – and partnered with Bafang. The two brands have worked together, resulting in a custom-tuned motor that Vitus feels hits the spot for the E-Mythique.

Packing 170mm of travel in the front and 160mm in the rear, this new Vitus e-bike is a long travel variation of the analogue Mythique. It incorporates learnings from the current E-Sommet range, a contender in our e-bike of the year test. The result is an eMTB that Vitus says is ready to ride anything but with an affordable price tag.

The E-Mythique LT is made to be ridden everywhere; from steep, rough trails to long epic days with endless climbs. It’s designed to get the most out of a day on your e-bike, whatever you terrain preference.

Need to know

E-Mythique electric enduro platform

Wheel size – mullet – 29” front / 27.5” rear

Travel – 170mm front (160mm on VR), 160mm rear

Frame material – 6061-T6 aluminium

New custom-tuned Bafang M510 drive unit

Internal, down tube mounted battery

Water bottle mount

Size – S, M, L, XL

Powered by Bafang

To build an eMTB that is not only cost effective but performs exceptionally well, Vitus partnered with Bafang, using its M510 drive unit on all three E-Mythique LT models.

With a maximum torque of 95Nm and competitive system weight, Vitus felt the M510 is the perfect drive unit to power the E-Mythique LT.

Vitus has developed a close working partnership with Bafang and tuned the system to perform exactly to its new bike’s needs. It’s effectively cherry-picking the best features and incorporating them into the drive unit.

The M510 system is powered by an integrated, down tune mounted 630Wh battery. Like the Trek Rail, it uses a lock so you’ll need to remember your key if you want to remove it.

The Bafang motor has five power modes — eco, eco plus, trail, boost, and race — giving the rider maximum options for adjusting range and on-trail performance. The the easy-to-read display unit sits tucked away behind the bars for additional protection.

E-Mythique LT VR

SR Suntour Zeron36 fork, RockShox Deluxe Select R suspension

Bafang M510 motor produces 250Wmax/95Nm

630Wh internal removeable battery

Wide range Microshift Advent X 1×10 speed drivetrain

Powerful Tektro 4 piston hydraulic disc brakes

Tubeless ready WTB rims with Vee Tyres

Colour: Black quartz

Price: £3299.99

E-Mythique LT VRS

Spec highlights:

SR Suntour Durolux36 fork, RockShox Deluxe Select+ shock

Smooth Bafang M510 motor, 250Wmax/95Nm

630Wh internal removeable battery

SRAM NX/SX Eagle 1×12 speed drivetrain

TRP Slate EVO 4 piston hydraulic disc brakes

Tubeless ready WTB rims with Vee Tyres

Colour: Octane red

Price: £3899.99

E-Mythique LT VRX

Spec highlights:

RockShox Yari RC fork, RockShox Super Deluxe Select R shock

Smooth Bafang M510 motor, 250Wmax/95Nm

630Wh internal removeable battery

SRAM GX/NX Eagle 1×12 speed drivetrain

SRAM DB8 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes

Tubeless ready WTB rims with Vee Tyres

Colour: Gloss white

Price: £4399.99

