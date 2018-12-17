Unparallel flat shoes have soles even stickier than the stickiest Five Tens

Unparallel's new MTB range is up and running

Unparallel is a relatively new American shoe brand should be one to watch out for now it’s launched a new MTB flat pedal specific range.

Why should you take note? Well, the word on the street is Unparallel (also known as UP) has been formed by a group of 5:10’s ex-employees. There’s rumours that these employees are the engineers responsible for some of the most popular models of mountain bike and climbing shoe and that they also own the formula for Five Ten‘s famous Stealth rubber.

If this proves to be true Unparallel could well be the brand that could legitimately knock Five Ten off the top of the shoe tree.

The mountain bike range is small but well thought out with all bases covered. Simply made up of three models including flat pedal specific, clip-in version and a harder wearing high-top, each has distinctive features.

Unparallel Dust Up

The flat pedal specific Dust Up uses a super soft rubber to provide grip. An interesting point to note is this rubber has a softer durometer rating than even Five Ten’s stickiest Stealth Mi6 sole, rated at 45-50a compared to 52a for the Stealth Mi6 found on Five Ten Impact shoes.

Compound RH outsole perimeter: 4.0 mm thickness, 75-80 durometer.

Compound VD outsole centre tread: 3.5mm thickness, 45-50 durometer.

Midsole stiffness: medium.

Fit: low volume.

Low cut upper height.

Lace cover Velcro strap.

Available in three two-tone colours: Black/Black, Grey/Grey and Grey/Turquoise.

Price: $149.95.

Unparallel West Ridge

High top, flat pedal specific shoe. Harder durometer rubber for a more durable sole.

Compound RH outsole perimeter: 3.7mm thickness, 75-80a durometer

Compound VC outsole centre tread: 4.2mm thickness, 58-63a durometer, non-marking

Midsole stiffness: medium soft

Fit: low volume

Mid-cut upper height

Velcro instep cover

Lock down TPU heel strap

Three colours: Grey/Black, Black/Black, Blue/Black.

Price: $139.95.

Unparallel Up Link clipless shoe

The clip-in shoe.

Compound RH outsole perimeter: 4.0mm thickness, 75-80a durometer.

Compound VD outsole centre tread:3.5mm thickness, 45-50a durometer.

Cleat plate internal mounting

Stainless steel hardware

Cleat plate: firm

Fit: low volume

Low cut upper height

Lace cover Velcro strap

Available in Black/Charcoal Grey or Charcoal Grey.

Price: $169.95

UK distribution is still to be announced but we’re hoping these will soon be available in the country.