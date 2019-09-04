All you need to know about the 178mm travel Trust Shout linkage fork

Trust Shout delivers 178mm of "contour travel" via their linkage fork design. Longer travel linkage intended for aggressive trail and enduro riders

Trust Shout delivers 178mm of “contour travel” via their linkage fork design. Longer travel linkage intended for aggressive trail and enduro riders.

>>> Trust Message is a fork that behaves more like a swing arm… but why?

Trust Shout need to know

Trailing multi-link front suspension

Full carbon chassis, steerer tube and linkages with aluminum pivots

178mm contour travel

Fits 29” / 27.5+ / and 27.5” wheel sizes

Tyre Clearance: 29”x 2.6” (762 x 66) max or 27.5” x 2.8” (744 x 78) max

Direct mount 180mm rotor (with adapter: 203mm)

Suggested Bikes: 29” aggressive trail and enduro bikes designed for 160-180mm telescopic travel; 27.5” aggressive trail and enduro bikes designed for 160-170mm telescopic forks

Weight: 2170g (axle-in)

Damper Technology: Trust engineered twin-tube, thru-shaft damper

Adjustments: External rebound adjustment; 3-way compression adjust (Open, Mid, Firm) with adjustable low-speed compression on mid-mode and open-mode settings.

Hub Spacing: 15x110mm BOOST thru axle standard, or with “torque caps”

Price: USD $1975

Trust Shout press release

Shout delivers 178mm of contour travel through a twin-tube thru-shaft damper and a trailing linkage assembly that allows the front wheel to move back and away from impacts simultaneously. With a structurally stiff carbon chassis and minimal stiction, Shout greatly improves front-end traction and preserves handling for a more stable, controlled ride. Trust Performance’s Shout is available starting September 16, 2019.

“Shout is long-travel suspension, designed to match the performance capabilities of today’s long-travel enduro bikes,” remarked Trust Performance Founder and Technical Director, Dave Weagle. “For those of us who ride long-travel bikes aggressively, if there are two things we know we need more of, they’re traction and stability. Shout delivers on both.”

The key performance characteristics in both Message and Shout stem from Trust’s trailing multi-link design. By employing a linkage system, Trust Performance suspension reap the benefits of a leverage ratio—something typically only found in rear suspension bikes. A leverage ratio allows Trust Performance engineers to make incremental adjustments to leverage rates and fine-tune the suspension through its total range of travel. The linkage platform also separates the function of the chassis and damper, meaning the steerer-tube, crown, and chassis are purpose-built for strength and stiffness, while the suspension can move freely, with minimal stiction.

Shout is the second multi-link design from Trust Performance. In 2018, Trust Performance launched Message, its debut 130mm contour travel suspension platform for aggressive trail riding. With an axle-to-crown measurement of 580mm, Shout is designed for aggressive trail and enduro riding. But because Shout has a dynamic wheel path, mechanical trail increases along with front-end stability as the suspension moves through its range of travel, making Shout capable of replacing a variety of 160-180mm telescopic forks on 29” mountain bikes and 160-170mm telescopic forks on 27.5” mountain bikes.

Shout’s 3-way mode adjust provides on-the-fly adjustments controlling compression performance across three positions: open, medium and firm. Coupled with a high-speed blow-off characteristic, the firm setting provides a firm pedal platform with an industry-first sag point firm mode. This increases traction on climbs by utilizing 20% sag before the lockout mechanism engages. The medium mode is designed for flow and jump trails while the open mode is used for rowdy, rough terrain. Riders can also further adjust open and medium compression settings to fine-tune the suspension’s reaction to small bumps, G-outs, weight shifts, and slow compressions.

Suspension set up is also easy, with riders using bodyweight to set air pressure, compression, and rebound. Bottom out resistance is also designed to be simple for riders to modify; up to five Huck Pucks can be added or subtracted in each air spring without any special tools. Shout includes a lifetime bearing warranty and has a 250-hour service interval.

“We’ve been working on Shout for nearly four years, refining every aspect to ensure it matches its application,” said Trust Performance Co-Founder and CEO Hap Seliga. “To expand our range of Trust Performance suspension is a big deal for us and a boon to all the riders who’ve been eager to bring confidence-inspiring Trust suspension to their longer-travel bikes. We’re beyond stoked for riders to experience Shout and encourage people to get in touch with us or their favorite retailer to be one of the first to ride it.”