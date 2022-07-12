Trek launches new Fuel EXe mid-powered lightweight e-bike platform

Stealthy looks, light weight and compact 50Nm motor - is the Trek Fuel EXe the start of a new mid-powered eMTB category?
The mid-powered e-bike category is hotting up, and the first of what we think will be many bikes in this segment is the new Trek Fuel EXe; powered by a 360Wh battery and a compact TQ 50Nm motor.
It’s a 140mm travel 29er trail bike, where all models run 150mm forks. The frame is full carbon and the top-end Fuel EXe 9.9 XX1 AXS build weight is 19.28kg (42.51lb). It’s not the lightest bike in the range however; that honour goes to the Fuel EXe 9.9 XTR.
Trek Fuel EXe need to know:
- 29er mid-power e-bike with 140mm travel
- All six Fuel EXe model use 150mm travel forks
- German made TQ motor has 50Nm torque and weighs 1850g
- TQ’s harmonic pin ring transmission is the quietest we’ve ridden
- Three power modes and walk assist, accessed from remote switch
- 360WH TQ battery is removable, weights 1,835g
- Battery can be charred on or off the bike, no adapters needed
- All models use full carbon frames and are available in four frame sizes
- Mino Link offers two geometry settings
- Aftermarket 160Wh Range exerted boosts ride time by 40% and weighs 900g
- TyreWiz and AirWiz on 9.9 models
- Trek Central app lets you customise your ride
As e-bikes go the new Fuel EXe is almost indistinguishable for a regular bike. The concentric TQ motor is so compact that, unless you know it’s there, it’s incredibly easy to miss. The motor is also very quiet, which is why we were able to ride the Fuel EXe in plain sight for a month before the official launch without anyone noticing that we were on a brand new e-bike.
In fact, one full fat e-bike rider asked if we’d ever consider switching to an e-bike when he saw us on the EXe.
And it’s not just the compact TQ motor that masks the hidden power of the Fuel EXe, the slender downtube that houses the 360Wh removable battery helps too. The charging port for the battery, when it is in the bike, is above the bottle cage, and because the cable that connects the battery to the motor is hidden under the protective motor cover, the only real giveaway that it’s a pedal assisted bike is the monochrome TQ display on the top tube.
The display has four screens which you can toggle through using the button at the base of the display. All of the metrics are crystal clear, easy to read and customisable via Trek’s Central app. Trek has also integrated some of the features from SRAM’s AXS app, so you can access all of the settings for TyreWiz and AirWiz in one place.
Did you say AirWiz? Yes, is basically a traffic light system just like TyreWiz, and it is on the RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock of the 9.9 models. You set your desired fork and shock pressures in the app, and if either goes outside of your preset operating pressures the lights on top of the fork or shock will blink red. When they are green, you’re good to go.
Trek also has a 160Wh range extender for the EXe that sits in the bottle cage and plugs directly into the charging port, which makes for a seriously short cable that’s well out of harm’s way.
There are three power modes which are customisable in the Trek Central app, where the compact handlebar remote makes it easy to select your desired level of assistance in every situation. It also has a walk mode. With 50Nm torque the Trek Fuel EXe won’t dispense with the steepest climbs as easily as a full-power e-bike, but it offers more than enough assistance to tackle climbs that would have you off and pushing on a regular bike, or even a low-power e-bike like the Specialized Kenevo SL.
Yes, TQ is relatively unknown in the UK and in the mountain bike world, but the German motor manufacturer is not short of experience in robotics, medical tech and aerospace industries. So building a bicycle motor should be child’s play, right? TQ has been developing e-bike motors since 2008, so it should have the reliability dialled. Also if there are any issues down the line, you’ll not be left high and dry as Trek’s extensive dealer network is there to take care of you and your bike.
So the new Trek Fuel EXe isn’t the lightest e-bike. It’s also not the most powerful. It is however the quietest, and in that respect it’s the closest yet to mimicking the ride feel and experience of an analog bike, albeit with less huffing and puffing on the climbs, if you choose to take full advantage of the motor and aren’t interested in extending the battery life.
Tone down the power however and you increase the range dramatically, get a major workout but still feel super strong on the climbs. Best of all, if you regularly ride trails that typically have you cranking above the 15.5mph pedal-assist limit, the reduced drag of the mid-power motor is game changing. You can read our in-depth First Ride on the top-end Fuel EXe 9.9 XX1 AXS here.
Trek Fuel EXe range: prices and specs
Trek Fuel EXe 9.5 Deore
- Price: £5,750 / $6,499.99
- Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon frame
- Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+ shock, 140mm travel
- Forks: RockShox 35 Gold RL, 150mm fork
- Drivetrain: Shimano Deore M6100 drivetrain w/ Shimano 4-piston brakes
- Kit: TranzX 170mm dropper and Bontrager Arvada saddle
- Wheels: Bontrager XR5 29×2.5in tyres
Trek Fuel EXe 9.7 SLX/XT
- Price: £7,100 / $7,599.99
- Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon frame
- Shock: FOX Performance Float X shock, 140mm travel
- Forks: FOX Rhythm 36, 150mm fork
- Drivetrain: Shimano SLX shifter/XT derailleur
- Brakes: Shimano 4-piston M6120 brakes
- Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30 alloy wheels and XR5 29×2.5in tyres
Trek Fuel EXe 9.8 XT
- Price: £8,500 / $8,699.99
- Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon frame
- Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ shock, 140mm travel
- Forks: RockShox Lyrik Select+, 150mm fork
- Drivetrain: Shimano XT drivetrain and 4-piston brakes
- Kit: Bontrager 1-piece carbon handlebar/stem
- Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 carbon wheels and SE5 29×2.5in tyres
Trek Fuel EXe 9.8 GX AXS
- Price: £9,750 / $10,999.99
- Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon frame
- Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ shock, 140mm travel
- Forks: RockShox Lyrik Select+, 150mm fork
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX AXS drivetrain and Code R brakes
- Kit: Bontrager 1-piece carbon handlebar/stem
- Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 carbon wheels and SE5 29×2.5in tyres
Trek Fuel EXe 9.9 XTR
- Price: £11,500 / $12,999.99
- Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon frame
- Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, 140mm travel
- Forks: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate 150mm fork w/AirWiz
- Drivetrain: Shimano XTR drivetrain and 4-piston brakes
- Kit: Bontrager 1-piece carbon handlebar/stem
- Wheels: Bontrager Line Pro 30 carbon wheels and SE5 29×2.5in tyres
Trek Fuel EXe 9.9 XX1 AXS
- Price: £13,250 / $13,999.99
- Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon frame
- Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, 140mm travel
- Forks: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate 150mm travel, w/AirWiz
- Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS drivetrain
- Brakes: SRAM Code RSC brakes
- Kit: Bontrager 1-piece carbon handlebar/stem and Reverb AXS post
- Wheels: Bontrager Line Pro 30 carbon wheels and SE5 29×2.5in tyres