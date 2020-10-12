Win full Alpinestars winter riding gear courtesy of Tredz

With the Tredz giveaway promotion, you can win full Alpinestars winter riding gear, from helmet to trousers. And to ensure it matches your frame, there will be two colour options for the winners.

Tredz is presenting the opportunity to win some terrific winter riding wear from one of the world’s most regarded action sport brands.

Alpinestars has been developing high-performance riding and racing gear, since 1963. Influenced by its participation in Formula 1, NASCAR, MotoGP and Motocross, Alpinestars product teams have a wealth of knowledge, enabling them to create comfortable riding gear that helps keep you safer and warmer.

Tredz has a great range of Alpinestars winter and wet weather riding apparel to keep you comfortable and dry on those singletrack sessions.

With free deliveries for orders of more than £20, a price match guarantee and an obsession with bikes, Tredz has two physical stores and a slick online retail presence. It is also environmentally minded, being a registered part of the Waste Electrical or Electronic Equipment (WEEE) recycling network.

If you are a committed all-seasons rider, autumn and winter months never mean fewer rides, regardless of weather conditions.

With the significant advances in outdoor fabrics, mountain bikers know there isn’t unrideable weather, only inappropriate gear.

Muddy riding conditions can be fun but testing on gear. That’s why Alpinestars use YKK zips, which always open and shut with ease, even when fouled with mud.

Riders who want full coverage for their legs can opt for Alpinestars Tahoe pants. These are pre-shaped for comfort and robustly waterproof, while retaining breathability on the climbs.

If you are going to be spending hours on the bike, these Tahoe pants feature a flat-snap system, which allows for the use of Alpinestars inner shorts.

The Tahoe jacket follows a similar design theme, with YKK zips and a waterproof outer shell. Alpinestars know its riders don’t shy away from technical descents, even in winter, thanks to their abrasion resistant reinforced sleeves. The jacket has been shaped and cut to have a loose fit, accommodating chest, shoulder, elbow and back protection underneath.

If you need something with great windchill protection but aren’t going to be riding on torrential days in winter, there is the Alpinestars Nevada trousers. These pants have excellent breathability and are water repellent, to keep trail spray moisture from weighing down your ride. Like the Tahoe pants, the Nevada pant also works with any Alpinestars inner shorts, to increase your seat comfort on those long rides.

The Alpinestars Nevada Jacket takes the chill out of even the most frigid winds and has extensive side panel venting, to keep you cool when cranking up those long climbs. The softshell fabric and mid weight fleece lining will keep you warm while the jacket also features a water repellent treatment to keep you dry from all but the most torrential downpours.

Warm hands are crucial to safety and control, riding through the winter months. If your fingers are frozen, ideal brake modulation is impossible – even with the best 4-pot calipers. Alpinestars keep your hands warm and dry with its long finger waterproof gloves.

Designing a great weatherproof glove is a balance between weather-sealing and flexibility. You don’t want to sacrifice too much finger feel and dexterity, and Alpinestars achieve this with ergonomic panelling and a synthetic suede palm to prevent handlebar grip slippage.

Knees are an exposed contact point and trail riding with guards is always a smart idea, boosting confidence and preventing injury. Alpinestars Paragon slide-on knee protectors have enough tension to stay in place when you are riding along, but with flat seams, they’ll never annoy you and always be correctly positioned to soften impact if you do have a crash.

Topping off the Alpinestars offering at Tredz, is the Vector MIPS helmet. With its comprehensive coverage, protecting the skull base and energy dispersing slip-plane liner, the Vector MIPS integrates all the latest helmet safety technology. Its adjustable visor can create room for comfortable goggle storage too when not descending.

As the days grow shorter and chillier, Tredz has all the Alpinestars autumn and winter riding kit you need.

How to enter

