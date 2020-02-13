Remember the Bottlerocket? Here’s the new Transition Scout

Modern day take on the Bottlerocket

New Transition Scout: 25mm more travel, 28mm more reach (Large), 2.8° slacker head angle, 2° steeper seat angle, 5mm longer chainstays.

>>> 10 of the biggest U-turns in mountain biking

Transition Scout need to know

Lifetime warranty for the frame against material defect and manufacturing quality

Full carbon frame (front and rear triangle and rocker)

140mm with 57.5mm stroke shock, up to 150mm with 62.5mm stroke shock

Enduro Max sealed bearings

Threaded BB

External rear brake cable routing

‘Accessory Mount’ on underside of top tube

27.5in tyre, clearance up to 2.6in

£TBC

Our modern day take on the Bottlerocket, the Scout will awaken your inner child. Manual here, scrub that, skid there, pedal up this. Freedom to boost everything in sight, overshoot every landing without a care, mixed with nose bonking, corner slapping and hooting your way down the trail. Sporty, but just as eager to tackle bigger terrain. The Scout’s trail charisma is infectious and will cause you to look at your regular trails through a new perspective. Pedal up and repeat.

The Scout features a full carbon frame made from premium Japanese Toray fiber with a tailored blend of 24T and 30T materials to create the right balance of frame stiffness, strength, and impact toughness. Our unique latex coated EPS molding process allows for sharper frame lines and tighter edge radius control with maximum strength to weight ratio and less wasted material.

The 25% overall progression with a linear rate of change works well with air or coil shocks. The stock 57.5mm shock stroke provides 140mm of rear wheel travel, with the ability to use a 62.5mm stroke shock to get 150mm travel and large usable sag range let you custom tailor your ride.

Dropper posts keep getting longer so we combine short seat tube lengths with mega seatpost insertion to help get your saddle completely out of the way. All complete bikes come with longer travel dropper posts; XS 120mm, SM 150mm, MD 180mm, LG/XL 210mm.