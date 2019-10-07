Jolanda Neff and Nino Schurter win Tokyo 2020 Olympic test event

A sign of things to come?

Team Switzerland looking typically strong as minds are already turning towards Olympic medals, even though Tokyo 2020 is still over nine months away.

Elite Women

Jolanda Neff Sina Frei Anne Terpstra

Elite Men

Nino Schurter Victor Koretzky Luca Braidot

Whilst some racers will have already secured their place in their National teams for next year’s Olympics after results in the 2019 World Cups and the World Champs, most of the spots are still up for grabs. We won’t have the full Olympic squad list until sometime in the spring 2020.

As for who’s going to win, in the Elite Men’s field it’s a brave soul who bets against Nino Schurter. Even if drop-bar deity Mathieu Van Der Poel does Olympic MTB next year, the big money will be on Schurter. In the Elite WOmen’s field, despite her win in the Test Event, Jolanda Neff is not an out-and0out favourite for a gold medal. Kate Courtney, Jenny Rissveds (reigning Olympic champ), Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Maja Wloszczowska amongst half a dozen others are all very capable of taking the win.

What is the Olympic course like?

First of all, it needs to be said that it’s probably the best Olympic MTB course yet in our opinion. Check out the video below from Coach D (Founder of Coach D Mountain Bike Efficiency Training Systems) who was there at the test event…

The basic stats of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic course are 4km lap with 180 metres of ascent. The racing will take place on July 27-28th 2020.