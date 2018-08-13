Tickets still available for Red Bull Foxhunt

A limited number of tickets remain

A limited number of tickets remain for the World’s only all-female downhill race which returns to Wales on 29th – 30th September 2018.

Race against the five-time World Champion Rachel Atherton. Entries for Red Bull Foxhunt can be purchased from £65.00 at redbull.com/foxhunt.

Red Bull Foxhunt returns to the hills of Machynlleth, Wales on 29th and 30th September 2018 with five-time world champion Rachel Atherton returning as the fox.

With the last remaining tickets available, fans will have to be quick if they don’t want to miss riding against Rachel, the queen of downhill.

Red Bull Foxhunt turns the traditional notion of a Foxhunt upside down and has the Fox – five-time World Champion and Red Bull athlete Rachel Atherton – chasing down the hounds – 300 female downhill mountain bikers, in the world’s only all-female downhill race. Rachel’s aim is to pass all the riders before they reach the finish line of the technical 2km course.

As well as racing against the World Champion, entrants will get the chance to test ride bikes and gain tips and mechanical help from experts throughout the weekend. The whole event has a festival feel, with camping on-site, a tipi, live music, DJ sets, yoga and food for all competitors.

Foxhunt aims to inspire the next generation of mountain bikers by benchmarking themselves against the world’s best on a technical downhill terrain.