There’s a huge Endura sale on at Cyclestore with big savings on top-rated MTB gear including the MT500 Polartec jacket – one of our favourite winter riding tops

Cyclestore currently have some serious discounts on a host of excellent Endura MTB gear with savings ranging from 25% to 50% off.

A lot of the Endura gear on offer at Cyclestore is winter or foul weather-specific, but that’s good news seeing as we’re knee deep in one of the most unrelenting winters since, well, last year.

I’ve picked out a selection of tried and tested gear below, but for the full list of sale items, head over to the Cyclestore Endura sale.

Endura MT500 Polartec Jacket

While waterproofs can be handy for the very worst of the rain, a wind-resistant yet breathable jacket is usually a better option for most winter conditions. We’ve just reviewed Endura’s MT500 Polartech Jacket and veteran tester, Mick Kirkman, was mightily impressed, giving it a 9 our of 10 score in his review. Mick felt it was a little expensive at its £149.99 full price, but you can now pick one up with a £45 saving.

Endura MT500 Polartec Jacket, was £149.99 , now £104.99 at Cyclestore

Warm, wind resistant and wicking, Endura’s MT500 Polartec Jacket ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to practical winter MTB gear. At full RRP its a tad pricey, but you can save £45 in this deal. The jacket is currently available in sizes from medium to XXXL and all three colours are available. View Deal at Cyclestore

Endura MT500 Thermal L/S II Jersey

This jersey has been my go-to garment in cool-to-cold conditions over the past two winters. Like the Polartec Jacket, it uses different fabrics in different areas to be both warm and wicking. Guy Kesteven reviewed the MT500 Thermal L/S II Jersey for our sister site, BikePerfect, giving it top marks and saying: “Way warmer than you’d expect but still cool enough for harder/hotter rides, Endura’s MT500 Thermal Long Sleeve II shames a lot of pricier ‘high tech’ tops for comfort, versatility and value.”