There’s a huge Endura sale on at Cyclestore with big savings on top-rated MTB gear including the MT500 Polartec jacket – one of our favourite winter riding tops

Cyclestore currently have some serious discounts on a host of excellent Endura MTB gear with savings ranging from 25% to 50% off.
A lot of the Endura gear on offer at Cyclestore is winter or foul weather-specific, but that’s good news seeing as we’re knee deep in one of the most unrelenting winters since, well, last year.
I’ve picked out a selection of tried and tested gear below, but for the full list of sale items, head over to the Cyclestore Endura sale.
Endura MT500 Polartec Jacket
While waterproofs can be handy for the very worst of the rain, a wind-resistant yet breathable jacket is usually a better option for most winter conditions. We’ve just reviewed Endura’s MT500 Polartech Jacket and veteran tester, Mick Kirkman, was mightily impressed, giving it a 9 our of 10 score in his review. Mick felt it was a little expensive at its £149.99 full price, but you can now pick one up with a £45 saving.
Endura MT500 Polartec Jacket, was
£149.99, now £104.99 at Cyclestore
Warm, wind resistant and wicking, Endura’s MT500 Polartec Jacket ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to practical winter MTB gear. At full RRP its a tad pricey, but you can save £45 in this deal. The jacket is currently available in sizes from medium to XXXL and all three colours are available.
Endura MT500 Thermal L/S II Jersey
This jersey has been my go-to garment in cool-to-cold conditions over the past two winters. Like the Polartec Jacket, it uses different fabrics in different areas to be both warm and wicking. Guy Kesteven reviewed the MT500 Thermal L/S II Jersey for our sister site, BikePerfect, giving it top marks and saying: “Way warmer than you’d expect but still cool enough for harder/hotter rides, Endura’s MT500 Thermal Long Sleeve II shames a lot of pricier ‘high tech’ tops for comfort, versatility and value.”
Endura MT500 Thermal L/S II Jersey, was
£99.99, now £69.99
This sorted winter riding jersey is on sale in three colours and sizes from small to XL. It’s an excellent and really versatile piece of kit with a wind resistant, lightly fleeced front, the same fleecing on the back, and a wicking upper section that enables any heat build up to escape.
Endura MT500 Full Face Helmet
This full-face is one of the lightest DH-certified helmets you can buy. We’ve reviewed the Endura MT500 Full Face Helmet with tester, Mick Kirkman, saying: “There’s still a very solid, stiff and secure feel to the construction that’s reassuring, and nice detailing too like metal visor bolts and cushy chinstrap padding.”
While Mick tested the Koroyd Mips version, I’ve been using the standard model for some time and it weighs just 586g for the medium/large size. As well as adult versions, there are also youth sizes and my son has a MT500 full-face too. Its light weight is a big plus for younger riders like him given their less developed neck muscles.
Endura MT500 Full Face Helmet, was
£199.99, now £149.99
There are black and white coloured models and a full range of sizes available in the sale. If you prioritise light weight and full DH protection, the MT500 full-face is a top choice. The Mips equipped option is also on sale for £159.99.
Other highlights from the Endura sale include 35% off the latest MT500 Waterproof Jacket which is now £175.49, the previous Mk 2 version of the same jacket has a 32% reduction to £169.99, while the Singletrack II Waterproof Jacket has a 35% price cut and now costs £109.99.
If you really want to keep the elements at bay, you can save 31% on the MT500 Waterproof onesie, or there’s the Singletrack version with 30% off.
It’s not just Endura gear on sale though, there are plenty of other top products with hefty discounts, such as Specialized’s Camber Mips helmet for just £21, 7 Protection Sam Hill knee pads for £58.99, and loads more.