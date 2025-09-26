We weren’t the biggest fans of the Trek Fuel EXe 9.7 SL E-Bike – however, it’s now got a staggering £2,601 off, and that changes everything

We had a few gripes concerning the Trek Fuel EXe 9.7. During testing we felt Trek's latest offering in the crowded, and ultra-competitive sector that is the best lightweight electric mountain bikes was underpowered compared with the competition, and overpriced with an RRP of over £7,000. At that price, it just didn't cut it when compared to rival brands' offerings. However, it was still MBR's News and Features Editor Jamie Darlow's choice as his Bike of the Year, and with this massive reduction it's now a real value for money buy.

In our review, at full price we scored the Trek Fuel EXe 9.7 accordingly with a 6 out of 10 rating, mostly due to that massive price tag, but its lower power and range were also a factor when it came to the crunch. Saying that there was still a lot to like about the Trek, and it impressed with its modern geometry, solid-feeling yet lightweight full-carbon frame, and the nicely specced Fox suspension set-up, with the ever-reliable Fox Performance Float X, 140mm at the rear, and an equally good Fox Rhythm 36 150mm fork upfront.

It’s almost silent running TQ-HPR50 motor also ticked a lot of boxes too, with 50Nm of torque and up to 300 watts of peak power coming from its 360Wh battery, but did leave the Trek feeling slightly under-cooked when it came to its range. It also meant the Trek only had half the power of the Bosch SX-equipped Whyte E-Lyte 150 RSX, the winner of SL E-bike of the Year in our group test in 2024.

So why buy the Trek, you ask? Well, the reason why is again price, because that brilliant Whyte still costs £7,999, and right now, at Balfes Bikes, you can get the Trek Fuel EXe 9.7 SL for just £3,399. That’s a bonkers £2,601 off, and a 43% reduction on the £6,000 RRP listed at Balfes Bikes. It now makes the Trek a real bargain buy, and a serious contender when it comes to price vs performance.

Putting the lower power and less range aside, we still felt (at full price) the Trek Fuel EXe 9.7 was still a pretty good bike, and with the savings made here, at £550, an extra battery is now an option, and instantly puts range anxiety to bed, or there is also an optional 160Wh range extender, but that does add additional weight and costs around the same.

Jamie selected the Trek over the numerous bikes he’d tested in 2024, and reckoned its killer suspension set-up made it one of the quickest bikes he’d ridden for raw speed, and although it’s very much in the best trail bike category, the Trek’s full carbon frame is as stiff and solid as some of the best enduro bikes. The Trek also looks like an analogue bike, and that’s a box ticker for Jamie and me, meaning you’re an e-biker in disguise, and more importantly, it feels like an analogue bike – lightweight, easy to move around like a real trail bike, and its TQ motor is whisper quiet.

Jamie also pointed out some easily made Trek Fuel EXe upgrades that, with the savings made in this e-bike deal, are now worth considering, especially the tyres, and either that extra battery or range extender.