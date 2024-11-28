Don’t write off the Trek Fuel EXe just yet, I’ve found a way to increase its range and spec, drop the price and drag it back up the rankings

The Trek Fuel EXe 9.7 gets slammed it in our SL bikes shootout but it's a great bike hamstrung by a few poor spec choices, here’s how to set it right and grab a bargain

The Trek Fuel EXe launched last year and promised to be one of the best e-bikes around. A whisper-quiet motor, great suspension and damping and one of the most natural-feeling e-bikes around, it sounded like a Super Light dream.

Sadly for riders, newer motors with more power and greater range came along to spoil the party, and Trek’s weird pricing structure quickly made it look overpriced. I’m not giving up on it yet, when I rode the Trek Fuel EXe 9.7 for our SL e-bikes review I loved its trail bike feel and I’ve found some quick and easy hacks to give the EXe some rocket fuel, including some amazing Black Friday deals on the bike that are pretty astonishing.

1. Take advantage of the Black Friday sales

We’ve found the entry-level Fuel EXe for under $5,000 in the Black Friday sales, but its the 9.7 version we tested that blew me away – it’s up for grabs for $5,499.93 or £5,500, down from over $/£7,500. Suddenly it doesn’t look overpriced anymore, more like a bargain.

2. Slot in a range extender

One of our main gripes with the Fuel EXe is just how short the range is on the bike, running out after around 800m of vertical ascending. That makes a range TQ range extender with 160Wh of battery power essential, topping up the bike’s juice to 520Wh, or on parr with the best SL e-bikes.

TQ Range Extender | $549.99 at Trek

The TQ Range Extender adds 160Wh to a TQ motor, which might not seem like much but it effectively increases your range by nearly 50%. There’s no stopping you having more than one too, and treating them like a modular design for lapping the trails. You’ll also need to buy a cable to connect it, for around $50. View Deal at Trek

3. Fit a new air spring to the fork, and a low speed compression dial

Like every Trek I’ve ever ridden, the Fuel EXe has a rock solid chassis that endears it to heavier riders and shredders. It deserves more than the 150mm stock fork though, the handling is good enough to race enduro on and the suspension is really well controlled and damped… all points we made in our grouptest. Fortunately you can fit a new air spring for the Fox 36 Rhythm fork for as little as $90 and boost the travel to 160mm.

Then there’s the shock, which is missing its low speed compression adjuster. Rip of the plastic cover and you can fit one for around $50, turning the shock from a Performance level shock to a Performance Elite. This will allow you to fine tune the suspension and better dial it in to your weight and riding style.

4. Change the tyres to Specialized Butcher rubber

The Bontrager tyres this bike comes with a pretty sketchy in the wet, but you can upgrade both ends for well under $80 or £67. That’s $39 (£33.49) on the front for the T9 rubber version, and the same again for the quicker rolling T7 on the back. Suddenly you’ll have increased the bike’s traction and rolling speed in one fell swoop.