The event billed as the 'world's toughest downhill mountain bike race' is back for 2023, but this time the action will take place in July

Get ready for high speeds and huge jumps – the Red Bull Hardline is back for 2023! This July, get up close and personal with some of the best riders in the world as they pit their skills and nerve against one of the most technical downhill courses ever created.

The ninth edition of what’s widely regarded as one of the most progressive and toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world will take place once again in dramatic landscape of the Dyfi Valley in Wales, UK, on the 15th and 16th July.

If you fancy getting yourself along to watch in person, and we’d highly recommend it, spectator tickets are available to purchase online from Wednesday 22nd February at 12.00GMT, from the Red Bull Hardline site.

The 2022 edition, which welcomed fans back to watch in person after running behind closed doors for several editions, was a true spectacle. Fans saw the return of Gee Atherton after recovering from a horrific crash, and Canadian up-and-coming superstar Jackson Goldstone put in a stonking run to take the win on his debut Hardline performance.

Red Bull Hardline is also a Gold Standard Trash Free Trails event, which means every effort is made to reduce the environmental impact of the event, and leave a positive trace. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own water bottles, race marshalls will help collect any track-side litter, and old kit will be collected to donate to a local youth cycling project.

While riders for 2023 are yet to be announced, based on previous years it’s bound to be pretty darn spectacular, so keep your eye out for announcements.