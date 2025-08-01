The Rapha Summer Sale is live, I kitted myself out with a mountain biking outfit and saved a staggering £240 – here’s how you can too

Rapha has launched its Summer Sale, and there is big reductions on some of its best mountain biking kit. The iconic British cycling brand is offering up to 40% off across its site, featuring some of the best MTB jerseys, trail pants, waterproof jackets, accessories, and much more.

I’m a big fan of Rapha and have owned many of the brand’s pieces over the years. My go-to trail trousers are by Rapha, and they are still going strong after thousands of kilometres of off-road riding. Like all in their range, they have impressed me with their comfort, performance, and style.

So I decided to search the Rapha Summer Sale, build myself a top-to-toe outfit, and see just how much I could save. The result was mind-blowing, and I saved £240 on the five items I selected. It included a huge £74 discount on the Rapha Trail Gore-Tex Infinium jacket, which is one of the new breed of cycling rain jackets free from PFAS chemicals, and a 10 out of 10 scoring jacket, with performance that we think is hard to beat.

Get up to 40% off in the Rapha Summer Sale.

The Summer Sale has substantial discounts, making it an excellent opportunity to treat yourself or to stock up on your favourite Rapha gear. They are likely to sell out quickly, so if you see something you like, I recommend grabbing it right away before it’s gone.