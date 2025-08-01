The Rapha Summer Sale is live, I kitted myself out with a mountain biking outfit and saved a staggering £240 – here’s how you can too

Rapha has launched its Summer Sale, and there is big reductions on some of its best mountain biking kit. The iconic British cycling brand is offering up to 40% off across its site, featuring some of the best MTB jerseys, trail pants, waterproof jackets, accessories, and much more.
So I decided to search the Rapha Summer Sale, build myself a top-to-toe outfit, and see just how much I could save. The result was mind-blowing, and I saved £240 on the five items I selected. It included a huge £74 discount on the Rapha Trail Gore-Tex Infinium jacket, which is one of the new breed of cycling rain jackets free from PFAS chemicals, and a 10 out of 10 scoring jacket, with performance that we think is hard to beat.
Get up to 40% off in the Rapha Summer Sale.
The Summer Sale has substantial discounts, making it an excellent opportunity to treat yourself or to stock up on your favourite Rapha gear. They are likely to sell out quickly, so if you see something you like, I recommend grabbing it right away before it’s gone.
Save £74 on Rapha Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket.
I’ve been keen to try this jacket for ages, but the price has always been a big ask. However, at this price, it takes them down to a more manageable cost. Featuring Gore-Tex Infinium fabric, in our review, we gave the Rapha Infinium jacket a 10 out of 10 review. Highlights included its high level of water resistance, and it’s also highly breathable, giving a perfect balance of wet weather protection and breathability.
Read our full Rapha Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket Review.
Save £35 on Rapha Trail Pants.
These are my go-to trail pants, not only for riding, but for mooching around in day-to-day. I couldn’t fault them for comfort and performance. In our review, we reckoned they’re one of the best MTB pants, which earned them a 9 out of 10 review. They are constructed using a breathable and durable weather-resistant fabric with reinforced knees that will accommodate the MTB knee pads with ease. For female shredders, the Rapha Women’s Trail Pants are even cheaper, with 50% off.
Read our full Rapha Trail Pants Review.
Save £22 on Rapha Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey.
The Rapha Trail Technical T-Shirt is our top-rated pick in our best technical riding jersey guide – its 3/4-sleeved sibling is just as good and features the same ergonomic construction and fit. The light and breathable fabric provides all-day comfort with stylish longer sleeves that give extra coverage and abrasion resistance.
Read our full Rapha Trail Technical T-Shirt Review.
Save £104 on Rapha Powerweave Shoe.
As a multi-discipline rider, the Explore Powerweave shoe has me covered for XC, gravel, and cyclocross riding. Rapha designed the Powerweave as a high-performance all-terrain shoe for fast and light off-road riding, and it does it all brilliantly. Highlights include the Powerweave 3D-woven technology upper, a dual-dial Boa fastening system, and a strong yet lightweight carbon footplate for efficient power transmission – it’s an off-road shoe that ticks all the boxes for me.
Read our best mountain bike shoes guide.
Save £4.50 on Rapha Merino Socks.
You can never have enough cycling socks, and these Rapha Merino socks complete the outfit. They some of the best cycling socks available. They are made with a merino blend wool for a luxuriously soft feel with targeted cushioning, excellent moisture management and a pro-fit.
The Rapha Summer Sale is live now, and there is plenty of MTB kit to choose from, so something for everyone, including the Rapha women’s mountain bike range with nice discounts.