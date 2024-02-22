The new MY24 Canyon Spectral trail bike is packed to the brim with features, including adjustable geometry, internal storage, and a steering stabiliser 

There's everything except a kitchen-based water receptacle on the latest version of Canyon's award-winning Spectral trail bike.

Canyon’s Spectral CF is a trail bike that needs no introduction. But how do you make one of the best trail bikes on the market even better? Well, you throw the kitchen sink at it. Okay, so the new Spectral CF doesn’t have a kitchen sink, but this bike has more tech and features than probably any other bike on the market today. In fact, the only feature that’s missing is size-specific chainstay lengths.

Internal storage for all

Internal frame storage has rapidly become a feature that’s every bit as important to trail riders as the bottle cage mounted to it. And while Canyon is late to the party, the flip open clasp on the new Spectral and its Stash and Store solution feels very robust. Removing the cover reveals a small but sufficient storage compartment. Canyon sells the tool storage pouch separately and there’s enough space for a tube, CO2 canister and tyres levers, but much else. So it’s a good thing that the frame also has external tool storage.

Five sizes instead for four

With the introduction of an XS size option, and a re-gig of the reach measurements to the respective sizes, Canyon has been able to increase its size offering while making the jumps between each size more evenly spaced. The reach numbers on the M and L have increased by approximately 20mm, so if you traditionally would have ridden a size L Spectral CF, you’ll now be on a medium. The rest of the geometry hasn’t changed much but the frames do have shorter seat tubes and longer dropper posts, which is a bonus.

Less travel and anti-squat, same pedalling efficiency

The 4-bar suspension layout on the latest Spectral CF looks just like the old one, where the shock is driven directly from the seat stay assembly. Dig into the suspension curves however and you’ll notice that it has less travel than before: 140mm down from 150mm. It also has lower overall anti-squat to increase the sensitivity of the rear suspension.

One frame, two wheel sizes

MX or full 29in? You decide. Flip chips in the chainstay pivots correct the geometry for 29in or 27.5in rear wheels, so you can run either in the same frame and the only geometry difference is that the 27.5in setup will have an 8mm shorter chainstay length. Choose your preferred wheel size at checkout, or swap in a different wheel size at a later date. Canyon will only offer the XS frame with a 27.5in rear wheel.

Fatter yet slimmer, is that skinny fat?

Canyon has switched from a 30.9mm seat tube diameter to 34.9mm because it allows them to fit a bigger, more durable dropper post. At the same time, it also has a new stiffer one-piece rocker link to help reduce side loads on the shock. But it’s not all about bulking up, as Canyon has slimmed down the carbon rear stays to balance frame stiffness and offer more heel clearance. Something taller riders with bigger feet will really appreciate.

KIS steering stability on all models

Canyon first introduced KIS, its Keep it Stable steering tech on the Spectral CF 8 KIS. One model to test the water, now all four models in the Spectral CF range have KIS as standard. We did a deep dive when KIS was first released so you can read more about it here. In simple terms, two opposing springs connect to a cam on the fork steerer just below the top bearing of the headset and apply a corrective force to the steering assembly. Sliding the adjuster on the top tube changes the spring tension so you can fine tune the effect. Canyon has toned it down from the original design where the spring strength has been reduced to offer an increased range of usable adjustment.

> Read our ride impressions of the new Canyon Spectral CF 9 here

Meet the 2024 Spectral CF range

Spectral CF LTD £6,699

It should come as no surprise the LTD is the duel in the crown of the Spectral CF range. The full carbon frame is embedded with gold coated Kashima Fox Factory suspension, and the specification sparkles with diamonds like SRAM’s XX Eagle electronic transmission, DT Swiss XMC1200 carbon wheels and SRAM Code RSC brakes. It’s a build truly fitting of a trail king, and thanks to Canyon’s direct sales business models, it’s not demanding a king’s ransom to get your hands on one. Claimed weight: 14.56kg

Canyon Spectral CF 9 £4,799

The CF 9 is the bike that I rode at the Spectral launch in the forest of Dean and you can read my in depth first ride here. It gets RockShox’s Ultimate suspension, which has ultimate tuning possibilities and the new SRAM GX AXS T-type transmission that allows you to shift more securely under load. The alloy DT Swiss XM1700 wheels are proved performers and with the ultra predictable Minion DHR II tyres, you know you’re in safe hands, regardless of the trail conditions. Claimed weight: 14.94kg

Canyon Spectral CF 8 CLLCTV £3,999

This is where Canyon lets its hair down a little, the CF 8 CLLCTV getting a coil-sprung FOX DHX Performance shock for maximum sensitivity and traction. The frame still has 140mm travel, and sticking with the throttle wide open theme, the bike gets a 2.5in Maxxis Assegai front tyre in a super sticky Maxx Grip compound for… you guessed it, maximum grip. Canyon has also gone with a mix of 12-speed Shimano SLX and XT for the drivetrain, even if we’d have preferred to see mechanical SRAM GX. Claimed weight: 15.84kg

Canyon Spectral CF 7 £3,299

Everyone likes to shout about the flagship models when launching a new design, but putting together an entry-level bike like the Spectral CF 7 is where the details matter most. And Canyon seems to have nailed it. You get the exact same full carbon frame, with internal storage and KIS, and the exact same G5 cockpit, dropper post and Maxxis tyres as the top-end LTD model. A full 12-speed Shimano SLX drivetrain takes care of shifting and a Fox Performance Float X shock and Rhythm fork will handle all of the hits so you don’t have to. Claimed weight: 15.36kg