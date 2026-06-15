The MBR Show is back with 11 of the hottest new bikes with Avinox M2S power

Hardly a week goes by without the launch of another Avinox M2S powered e-bike so which one should you buy? Watch our video for our hottest of hot takes on 11 of the best new e-MTBs boasting this new motor.

It’s easy to see why bike brands want to partner with Avinox. Paired with the new 700Wh Avinox battery its M2S motor will deliver a whopping 1,500 watts peak power, and a continuous 130Nm torque or 150Nm for 60 seconds in boost mode.

Combine the latest M2S e-bike motor with the 600Wh or 800Wh Avinox batteries and it still delivers an impressive 1,300 watts peak power, almost double that of its rivals.

With so many new Avinox M2S bikes to choose from, picking the right one isn’t going to be easy. So we’ve compiled 11 of the Hottest Avinox M2S equipped e-bikes to give you some insights.

Watch to find out what we think about bikes from Amflow, Mondraker Zendit, Unno, YT, Atherton, Whyte, Megamo, Crussis , Forbidden, Velduro and Pivot.