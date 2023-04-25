The GT Sensor is back bigger… and smaller

GT's Sensor might have the same name as the long-established trail bike, but geometry, frame design and build options have been brought bang up to date

GT has overhauled the Sensor, creating what it calls the ‘most capable trail bike it’s ever designed’. There three main options to the new Sensor range; carbon and alloy-framed versions, and an ST with shorter travel for a more poppy, responsive ride.

Need to know:

29er wheels

Available in 4 sizes: S, M, L, XL

Carbon and alloy versions

140mm rear and 150mm front travel in carbon version

130mm (r) and 140mm (f) in alloy version

Short travel ST version has 120mm rear travel and 140mm fork travel

The Sensor last got a refresh back in 2019, but this isn’t just a tweak. There’s almost a whole new bike bearing the Sensor name now, with up-to-date geometry, lighter weight and a selection of different build options. GT calls this a trail bike, and given the breadth of modern trail riding it’s hardly suprising that there are different specs to suit whatever definition of trail you like to ride.

On the carbon version of the bike, the new front triangle design and carbon seat stay, combined with component choice, saves an impressive 600g over the former version according to GT. There’s also tube-in-tube cable routing for a sleek appearence, easier maintenence and a quieter ride.

Geometry is longer and lower with sigificant increases to the reach and wheelbase, and a lower standover height. The Head tube angle has changed only slightly on the carbon version, from 65.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees. There’s more of a change to the seat tube, steepening up by 1.4 degrees from 76 degrees to 77.4 degrees.

There’s more travel too on the Sensor Carbon, with 140mm rear travel in the form of either air or coil shock, and 150mm fork travel.

For riders who want something more playful, responsive and poppy on less chunky terrain, and are all about speed, the ST model – short travel – has 120mm rear travel and 140mm front.

The new GT Sensor range

GT Sensor Comp

RRP: £2,500 / $2,600

Sensor 29” Frame, 130mm Travel, BSA73mm, LockR Pivots, Tapered Head Tube,Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle, UDH Colour: Matte Black with Gloss Black

Matte Black with Gloss Black Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 140mm,15x110mm, Tapered Steerer

Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 140mm,15x110mm, Tapered Steerer Shock: Fox DPS Performance, 185x50mm

Fox DPS Performance, 185x50mm Groupset: SRAM SX Eagle with Truvativ Descendent 6K crankset

SRAM SX Eagle with Truvativ Descendent 6K crankset Brake: Tektro M745 Hydro Disc, 203/180mm

GT Sensor Sport

RRP: £2,200 / $2,300

Sensor 29” Frame, 130mm Travel, BSA73mm, LockR Pivots, Tapered Head Tube,Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle, UDH Colour: Gloss June Gloom with Black

Gloss June Gloom with Black Fork: RockShox Recon Silver, 140mm,15x110mm, Tapered Steerer

RockShox Recon Silver, 140mm,15x110mm, Tapered Steerer Shock: X-Fusion 02 Pro RL, 185x50mm Trunnion

X-Fusion 02 Pro RL, 185x50mm Trunnion Groupset: Microshift Advent X with Prowheel MPX crankset

Microshift Advent X with Prowheel MPX crankset Brake: Tektro M275 Hydro Disc, 180/180mm

GT Sensor Carbon

GT Sensor Carbon Pro LE

RRP: £5,000 / $5,750

Sensor Carbon 29” Frame, 140mm Travel,BSA 73mm, LockR Pivots, Tapered HeadTube, Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle, UDH Colour: Gloss Sea Green with Black

Gloss Sea Green with Black Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2, 150mm,Charger 3, Debonair+ w/ ButterCups

RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2, 150mm,Charger 3, Debonair+ w/ ButterCups Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2T,185 x 55mm, Hi/Lo Speed Compression2-Pos Adjust

RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2T,185 x 55mm, Hi/Lo Speed Compression2-Pos Adjust Groupset: SRAM GX/X01 Eagle with Truvativ Descendent 6K crankset

SRAM GX/X01 Eagle with Truvativ Descendent 6K crankset Brake: SRAM Code RSC, 200/180mm

GT Sensor Carbon Pro

RRP: £4,200 / $4,950

Sensor Carbon 29” Frame, 140mm Travel,BSA 73mm, LockR Pivots, Tapered HeadTube, Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle, UDH Colour: Gloss Dusty Blue with Battleship Grey

Gloss Dusty Blue with Battleship Grey Fork: RockShox Lyrik Select + RC2, 150mm,Charger 3, Debonair +

RockShox Lyrik Select + RC2, 150mm,Charger 3, Debonair + Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select + RT, 185x 55mm, 2-Pos Adjust

RockShox Super Deluxe Select + RT, 185x 55mm, 2-Pos Adjust Groupset: SRAM GX and NX Eagle with Truvativ Descendent 6K

SRAM GX and NX Eagle with Truvativ Descendent 6K Brake: SRAM Code R, 200/180mm

GT Sensor Carbon Elite

RRP: £3,400 / $3,800

Gloss Wet Cement Grey with Black Colour: Sensor Carbon 29” Frame, 140mm Travel,BSA 73mm, LockR Pivots, Tapered HeadTube, Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle, UDH

Sensor Carbon 29” Frame, 140mm Travel,BSA 73mm, LockR Pivots, Tapered HeadTube, Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle, UDH Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 150mm, 15x110Boost

Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 150mm, 15x110Boost Shock: Marzocchi Bomber CR Coil, 185x55mm

Marzocchi Bomber CR Coil, 185x55mm Groupset: SRAM SX Eagle Truvativ Descendent 6K crankset

SRAM SX Eagle Truvativ Descendent 6K crankset Brake: TRP Slate T4 Hydro Disc, 203/180mm

GT Sensor ST Carbon Elite

RRP: £3,350 / $3,900

£3,350 / $3,900 Frame: Sensor ST Carbon 29” Frame, 120mmTravel, BSA 73mm, LockR Pivots, TaperedHead Tube, Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle,UDH

Sensor ST Carbon 29” Frame, 120mmTravel, BSA 73mm, LockR Pivots, TaperedHead Tube, Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle,UDH Colour: Gloss Super Sparkle Teal, Gunmetal Fade with Mustard

Gloss Super Sparkle Teal, Gunmetal Fade with Mustard Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 140mm

Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 140mm Shock: Fox DPS Performance, 185×47.5mmTrunnion

Fox DPS Performance, 185×47.5mmTrunnion Groupset: SRAM SX Eagle with Truvativ Stylo 6K cranket

SRAM SX Eagle with Truvativ Stylo 6K cranket Brakes: SRAM Guide T Hydro Disc, 180/180mm

GT Sensor ST Carbon Pro