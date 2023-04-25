The GT Sensor is back bigger… and smaller

GT's Sensor might have the same name as the long-established trail bike, but geometry, frame design and build options have been brought bang up to date
GT has overhauled the Sensor, creating what it calls the ‘most capable trail bike it’s ever designed’. There three main options to the new Sensor range; carbon and alloy-framed versions, and an ST with shorter travel for a more poppy, responsive ride.
Need to know:
- 29er wheels
- Available in 4 sizes: S, M, L, XL
- Carbon and alloy versions
- 140mm rear and 150mm front travel in carbon version
- 130mm (r) and 140mm (f) in alloy version
- Short travel ST version has 120mm rear travel and 140mm fork travel
The Sensor last got a refresh back in 2019, but this isn’t just a tweak. There’s almost a whole new bike bearing the Sensor name now, with up-to-date geometry, lighter weight and a selection of different build options. GT calls this a trail bike, and given the breadth of modern trail riding it’s hardly suprising that there are different specs to suit whatever definition of trail you like to ride.
On the carbon version of the bike, the new front triangle design and carbon seat stay, combined with component choice, saves an impressive 600g over the former version according to GT. There’s also tube-in-tube cable routing for a sleek appearence, easier maintenence and a quieter ride.
Geometry is longer and lower with sigificant increases to the reach and wheelbase, and a lower standover height. The Head tube angle has changed only slightly on the carbon version, from 65.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees. There’s more of a change to the seat tube, steepening up by 1.4 degrees from 76 degrees to 77.4 degrees.
There’s more travel too on the Sensor Carbon, with 140mm rear travel in the form of either air or coil shock, and 150mm fork travel.
For riders who want something more playful, responsive and poppy on less chunky terrain, and are all about speed, the ST model – short travel – has 120mm rear travel and 140mm front.
The new GT Sensor range
GT Sensor Comp
- RRP: £2,500 / $2,600
- Frame: Sensor 29” Frame, 130mm Travel, BSA73mm, LockR Pivots, Tapered Head Tube,Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle, UDH
- Colour: Matte Black with Gloss Black
- Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 140mm,15x110mm, Tapered Steerer
- Shock: Fox DPS Performance, 185x50mm
- Groupset: SRAM SX Eagle with Truvativ Descendent 6K crankset
- Brake: Tektro M745 Hydro Disc, 203/180mm
GT Sensor Sport
- RRP: £2,200 / $2,300
- Frame: Sensor 29” Frame, 130mm Travel, BSA73mm, LockR Pivots, Tapered Head Tube,Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle, UDH
- Colour: Gloss June Gloom with Black
- Fork: RockShox Recon Silver, 140mm,15x110mm, Tapered Steerer
- Shock: X-Fusion 02 Pro RL, 185x50mm Trunnion
- Groupset: Microshift Advent X with Prowheel MPX crankset
- Brake: Tektro M275 Hydro Disc, 180/180mm
GT Sensor Carbon
GT Sensor Carbon Pro LE
- RRP: £5,000 / $5,750
- Frame: Sensor Carbon 29” Frame, 140mm Travel,BSA 73mm, LockR Pivots, Tapered HeadTube, Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle, UDH
- Colour: Gloss Sea Green with Black
- Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2, 150mm,Charger 3, Debonair+ w/ ButterCups
- Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2T,185 x 55mm, Hi/Lo Speed Compression2-Pos Adjust
- Groupset: SRAM GX/X01 Eagle with Truvativ Descendent 6K crankset
- Brake: SRAM Code RSC, 200/180mm
GT Sensor Carbon Pro
- RRP: £4,200 / $4,950
- Frame: Sensor Carbon 29” Frame, 140mm Travel,BSA 73mm, LockR Pivots, Tapered HeadTube, Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle, UDH
- Colour: Gloss Dusty Blue with Battleship Grey
- Fork: RockShox Lyrik Select + RC2, 150mm,Charger 3, Debonair +
- Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select + RT, 185x 55mm, 2-Pos Adjust
- Groupset: SRAM GX and NX Eagle with Truvativ Descendent 6K
- Brake: SRAM Code R, 200/180mm
GT Sensor Carbon Elite
- RRP: £3,400 / $3,800
- Frame: Gloss Wet Cement Grey with Black
- Colour: Sensor Carbon 29” Frame, 140mm Travel,BSA 73mm, LockR Pivots, Tapered HeadTube, Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle, UDH
- Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 150mm, 15x110Boost
- Shock: Marzocchi Bomber CR Coil, 185x55mm
- Groupset: SRAM SX Eagle Truvativ Descendent 6K crankset
- Brake: TRP Slate T4 Hydro Disc, 203/180mm
GT Sensor ST Carbon Elite
- RRP: £3,350 / $3,900
- Frame: Sensor ST Carbon 29” Frame, 120mmTravel, BSA 73mm, LockR Pivots, TaperedHead Tube, Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle,UDH
- Colour: Gloss Super Sparkle Teal, Gunmetal Fade with Mustard
- Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 140mm
- Shock: Fox DPS Performance, 185×47.5mmTrunnion
- Groupset: SRAM SX Eagle with Truvativ Stylo 6K cranket
- Brakes: SRAM Guide T Hydro Disc, 180/180mm
GT Sensor ST Carbon Pro
- RRP: £4,000 / $5,000
- Frame: Sensor ST Carbon 29” Frame, 120mmTravel, BSA 73mm, LockR Pivots, TaperedHead Tube, Boost 12×148 Thru-Axle,UDH
- Colour: Gloss Indigo and Wet Cement Grey with Wet Cement
- Fork: RockShox Pike Select + RC2, 140mm,Charger 3, Debonair +
- Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select + RT, 185 x47.5mm, 2-Pos Adjust
- Groupset: SRAM GX and NX Eagle with Truvativ Stylo 6K cranket
- Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC Hydro Disc, 180/180mm