The Exposure Six Pack light is one of the best mountain bike lights we’ve ever tested, but also one of the most costly – right now, it’s got £101 off at Balfe’s

Amazon Prime Day might be over, but there are still plenty of mountain bike deals to be grabbed. And yes, we know, it's summer, but the Exposure Lights Six Pack is very rarely on sale, and this MTB light is a category-winning handlebar light that's not only super-bright, but programmable and self-contained – now at one of its best ever prices.

We’ve been blessed with some glorious weather over the last few weeks here in the UK, and I for one have been out enjoying the long days of sunshine. The best mountain bike lights may well be out of your mind just now, but before we know it, the dark evenings will be back, and if you want to keep riding longer, you’ll need a top-rated light to illuminate the trails.

Right now, at Balfe’s Bikes, you can get the Exposure Lights Six Pack with over £100 off, taking it down to just £459 from the RRP of £560. In our Exposure Lights Six Pack review, we gave it an impressive 9 out of 10 rating, and thought it had an excellent build quality, and was a superb light that offered a ton of options and was easy to use. It only missed out on the perfect 10 out of 10 score due to its high cost, but it still takes its rightful place as the best handlebar light in our MTB lights guide.

We’ve reviewed a few versions of the Exposure Lights Six Pack, and although this one on offer is the Mk5, the updates on newer models are minimal. With this brilliant discount, we’d suggest that if you fancy one for yourself, now is the time to grab one.

Exposure Lights Six Pack | Save £100 at Balfe’s Bikes

Was £560 , now £459

It may be the Mk5 version but it still packs a bunch when it comes to being one of the best MTB lights. The Six Pack can be programmed to your own requirements, and it has a massive 5,450 lumens in Reflex mode, plus a wider beam pattern, means the Six Pack is superbly versatile light, perfect for Enduro or Endurance riding. View deal at Balfe's