The Canyon Neuron:ON has been updated and is ready for adventure

Canyon update geometry, suspension and motor on the Neuron:ON, plus offer carbon and alloy-framed versions.

Designed for all-round adventuring, the redesigned Canyon Neuron:ON now has carbon models as well as alloy, with up-to-date geometry, beefier suspension, the newest Bosch motor and interesting anti-theft elements designed to help deter would-be thieves.

Need to know:

Carbon and aluminium models now available

29er, with 140mm front and rear travel

Updated geometry with slacker head angle, steeper seat tube angle, and longer reach

Carbon models come with Bosch Connect Module offering a ‘digital lock’

Canyon describes the Neuron:ON as a ‘true adventure bike’, and as such fulfilling the requirements to be “reliable and capable enough to handle any terrain, efficient enough to deal with any climb, powerful enough to deal with any obstacle and deliver enough range to be ridden off the map and back whilst being comfortable and light enough not to weigh its rider down and – above all else – be awesome fun on the trails.” That’s quite the shopping list!

Redesigned frame geometry

First up is the frame design. While the alloy Neuron:ON already existed, this update sees a complete redesign of frame geometry bringing things bang up to date, as well as adding carbon frame options to the Neuron:ON stable.

Reach has been increased from between 10mm to 45mm, depending on frame sizes, while chainstays increase from 10mm to 15mm to add balance and composure. At the front, the head angle slackens off by 1 to 2 degrees for great descending confidence, while the seat tube is steepened by 1.5 to 2 degrees, putting the rider in a better position for technical climbs.

Standover height is reduced by 15mm to 19mm, again varying according to frame sizes, which also allows longer dropper posts to be fitted.

Suspension, spec and motor

Now a full 29er, suspension has been beefed up to 140mm front and rear.

The Neuron:ON is powered by the new fourth generation Bosch Performance Line CX High-Torque Drive Unit with a 750Wh Bosch Power Tube Battery.

Pair the system with the Bosch eBike Flow App – recently updated with new features – and you can tweak all sorts of things from the motor settings, assist levels and overrun, plus access a whole load of data or plan and use routes from Komoot.

Digital lock

A big concern for any eBike owner is theft, and the carbon (CF) models of the new Neuron:ON come fitted with the Bosch BCM3100 Connect Module. Combine this with the aforementioned eBike Flow App and it allows your mobile phone to act like a digital key.

The alarm system automatically activates when the bike is turned off. If it senses slight movements, the alarm will be triggered to (hopefully) deter would-be thieves. If the system notices bigger movements, it will alert the owner via the app. And if it notices prolonged movements, then tracking functionality is initiated.

There is a cost to this alarm system however. The first 12 months is free, and thereafter access to the alarm system subscription and tracking costs €4.99 per month or €39.99 for the year.

Price

There are two carbon models being released and one aluminium model: the CF 7, CF 8 and AL 6.