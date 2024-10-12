The XC season has kept me on the edge of my seat all year – here are my racing highlights

From Pidcock's second Olympic gold, to Ferrand-Prévot's legacy, we look back at the highlights from the 2024 XC racing season.

It’s that time of year again where we take stock on the epic season of XC racing that’s been and gone. 2024 had plenty of surprises, some great comeback stories, and we even saw a legend bow out of the sport. So, from Pidcock’s Olympic gold (and THAT last lap move) to Pauline Ferrand-Prévot finishing her mountain biking career, let’s take a look at some of the best bits and the most memorable moments from 2024.

Pauline’s last hurrah

Over the last decade, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has been a name synonymous with cross-country mountain biking. The 32 year-old Frenchwoman has won 67 races in her career, and in 2024, she managed to win the one race that’s eluded her over the years – the Olympics. Not only did she finally win gold, but she did it in front of a French crowd.

She’s been an absolute beast to watch race in the XCO and XCC races over the years, and in 2022 she became the first woman rider to join the Ineos Grenadiers team. Now, however, she’s completed her mountain biking chapter and has lofty goals she wants to aim for on the road once again.

Pidcock wins his second Olympic gold medal

Sure, we may have almost ‘expected’ it, but it came down to the wire, and led to a now infamous move on home favourite Victor Koretsky on the final lap. But, rubbing is racing, and Tom Pidcock managed to secure his second successive gold medal in cross-country mountain biking.

Unfortunately, or fortunately for everyone else, it looks like we might not see Tom on the circuit as much going forward, as he has plans to focus more on the road in 2025.

Puck Pieterse…the next Ferrand-Prévot?

Multi-disciplined riders seem to be all the rage at the moment, with Dutch rider Puck Pieterse showing everyone how it’s done. Not only has she excelled on the mountain bike this year, winning the rainbow stripes in Andorra, but she also won the U23 World Championships on the road, and a stage of the Tour de France Femmes to boot.

She also had a pretty memorable race at the Olympics, too, battling for that silver spot until a poorly timed (well, when are they ever well-timed) mechanical put her out of contention. We’re expecting to see great things from the young Dutch rider over the next few seasons, and with Pauline now focusing on the road, will Puck be the one to take over the gap she leaves behind?

Charlie Aldridge’s rise through the ranks

With Pidcock seemingly focusing on the road more than his mountain bike from now on, who else is there to take the baton of British men’s cross-country? None other than 23 year old Charlie Aldridge. He’s had a stellar year, finishing 2nd in the World Champs in the short track race, and 4th in the XCO race. He was also prominent in the Olympic race, keeping Pidcock in contention, and been consistently at the pointy end of the World Cup towards the end of the year. Even better, he’s done it with style for miles, show-boating at every opportunity. Yes Charlie!

Essentially, he’s had a pretty good year, and we expect next year will be even better. Do we sense an XC World Cup win in 2025 for Mr Aldridge?