The BC Bike Race has a wicked promo prize this year, make a three-minute video and you could win the $13,000 prize including a Rocky Mountain Element C70

Submit a video describing how you'd prepare for the event for the chance to win!

British Columbia might be most famous for Whistler Bike Park, but the BC Bike Race takes place on Vancouver Island over seven fun-filled days. It’s not exactly an event for the faint-hearted, with over 225km of racing and plenty of climbing for riders to tackle. We rode it way back in 2011, so you can take our word for how much of a bucket list event this is. And if you want to be in with the chance of winning a spot in this year’s event, you need to enter the Ultimate Singletrack Contest.

Ultimate Singletrack Contest need to know

Presented by BC Bike Race, Rocky Mountain and Shimano

One winner

Event takes place 1st – 7th July 2024

Prize includes entry to the 2024 BC Bike Race as part of a total prize package worth over $13,000

What’s the prize?

Okay so the BC Bike Race is amazing, and it’s full of singletrack lusciousness over seven days and eight stages (including the prolog). But what exactly do you win in this Ultimate Singletrack Contest?

It’s being hosted by BC Bike Race, Rocky Mountain and Shimano. These brands have clubbed together to offer a prize totalling over $13,000 in value. It includes:

An entry to the 2024 BC Bike Race

Shimano shoes/pedals

A Rocky Mountain Element C70

A Lazer Helmet

On the course you get professional timing, well managed aid stations, a Shimano Tech Zone, and a fully managed course with markings to keep you en route.

The event isn’t just about racing, however. It also lends focus to off-course moments like rider wellness with massages, after party vibes with beer lounges and gardens, and a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

How can I enter?

That sounds like a pretty decent prize haul to us. So, in order to get yourself to the start line of this event, what do you have to do?

The BC Bike Race team wants to make sure this prize goes to the right person. So they’re asking people to submit short videos (think three minutes or under) explaining how they’d prepare for the challenges that the BCBR will bring. This might be the physical, mental or technical challenges (or all three). Send them your best creative work and a shortlist will be chosen to be posted to the BC Bike Race YouTube channel where voters will be able to choose the winner.

You can submit your video between now and the 25th February 2024. Voting on the videos will be open from 26th Feb until 4th march, when the winner will be announced.

You can find more information about the competition on their website.