Tahnee Seagrave and Fox launch TS57 capsule collection, and it’s LIT!

What do you get if you combine Fox's highly rated bike kit, Tahnee Seagrave's signature style and a classic logo? A collection of kit that looks damn good, that's what.

Start naming the things that Tahnee Seagrave is known for and you’ll get a long list, starting with incredible results on the Downhill MTB World Cup circuit that have cemented her reputation as one of the best riders in the world. She’s also know for her style on, off and with the bike.

Now you can grab yourself some Seagrave style as launching at the 2022 Leogang Downhill World Cup is the long-anticipated collaboration between Seagrave and Fox, and it’s lit.

The TS57 capsule collection features ride kit, accessories, some frankly awesome looking googles and a unisex casual hoody, available in both men’s and women’s kit, and all featuring Seagrave’s characteristic style, energy and colour.

At the heart of the collection is the return of a classic Fox logo – the flaming Fox head. It harks back to Seagrave’s first purchase as a young rider. “The amount of times I’ve said to Fox… I’ve been like, yo! This logo is so sick, we need to bring it back, So yeah… here we are,” explains Seagrave.

Fittingly, the design is in Seagrave’s signature pink, and is emblazoned on an acid-wash grey/black background across the entire range, joined by loud pink flames on the goggles and hoody sleeves.

The Tahnee Seagrave X Fox TS57 Capsule Collection

Fox Flexair long-sleeve jersey TS57 – men’s and women’s

Price: 74.99

74.99 Sizes: Men’s S -XXL, women’s XS – XL

Sweat-wicking, breathable fabric for hot days and hot laps, sleeve and shoulder panels with Carvico to help durability, bonded hem, neck and sleeve opening to reduce chaffing and body-mapped laser cut perforations for air flow. Add to that the grey/black acid wash design with the pink flaming Fox head. Both men’s and women’s versions available.

Fox Defend Pant TS57- men’s and women’s

Price: 74.99

74.99 Sizes: Men’s 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, women’s XS – XL

With plenty of stretch to ensure freedom of movement, double-layer panels for durability and abrasion resistance, plus DWR coating to help keep the elements at bay, the Defend TS57 Men’s and Women’s pants are feature-packed. Zipped pockets make stowing essentials nice and secure, a race-ratchet closure keeps the fit right, and laser cut perforations help with temperature management.

Men’s and women’s version of the Defend TS57 pants are available, designed to mix-and-match with the rest of the range, and again features that black/grey acid wash background with flaming pink Fox head.

Fox Ranger Glove TS57 – men’s and women’s

Price: 26.99

26.99 Sizes: Men’s S -XXL, women’s XS – XL

Coordinate gloves with the kit! Low-profile gloves with touchscreen-friendly fingertip design and absorbent micro-suede thumb, plus hook-and-loop closure cuff.

Fox Ranger Socks TS57 – men’s and women’s

Price: 13.99

13.99 Sizes: Men’s M/L or L/XL, women’s one size

You basically can’t do a capsule collection with out including socks. These special edition Ranger socks combine mesh zones for breathability with compression around the arch to support your feet and improve comfort.

Fox Vue TS57 Limited Edition Goggles

Price: £119.99

Could these be the coolest-looking goggles out there? They’ve certainly got bags of style. Pro-level goggles with a wide field of view, injected polycarbonate lens for optical clarity and impact resistance, plus the TruLock system which makes swapping lenses nice and easy.

360-degree venting helps keep things cool and reduces lens fog, supported by a 3-layer moulded foam piece around the face to help wick sweat away and give a comfortable fit. A 45mm elastic strap with silicone backing sticks well to the helmet.

Fox TS57 Unisex Pullover Fleece

Price: 64.99

64.99 Sizes: Unisex S – XXL

Off the bike, on the bike, chilling out or warming up – everyone needs a great hoody and this comfortable heavyweight fleece is aiming to be your new favourite item. And of course it has the TS57 flaming Fox head plus pink flames on the sleeves.