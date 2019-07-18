Swinduro Demo Days in association with MBR

We've linked up with the Swinduro Bike Festival to bring you a weekend of demo days

On 7th-8th September Swinley Forest plays host to Swinduro’19 – London’s bike festival

Swinley is a 2500 acre forest that has contours that ebb and flow throughout for some amazing mountain biking. Swinduro was born out of their enduro event but the event has grown over the years and this year as well as camping, food, drinks and music, there will be the following categories:

The Swinduro (including eBike categories)

Swinley XC

Dual Slalom

Gravel’duro

Demo Days in association with MBR

We have teamed up with the guys at Swinley Forest to offer you a demo day experience as part of the festival. Join us for the first chance to see and try for yourself the range of 2020 bikes on offer from multiple brands!

Get your tickets now at swinduro.com/demo-days-mbr

Brands confirmed so far include: Marin, Genesis, Stanton, Cannondale, GT, Identiti, Ribble, Rose, Nukeproof, Frog Bikes as well as Fox Head, TSG, Dakine and Muc Off. More brands are being added to the bill as we get closer to the event, but don’t miss out on tickets because only a limited number are available.

Select any of the bikes and ride them around the dedicated demo 8km loop to test out the bikes climbing, descending and singletrack manners. Return to basecamp where you can swap your bike to compare against other brands and models, check out different clothing brands or just grab yourself some street food and a beverage before you make your big decision.

Full disclosure: Disclaimer: Tickets cost £12.50. If you have entered a Swinduro event, your race ticket entitles you to full access of the demo loop and bikes. Demo Day Tickets are available for both days. Demo bikes must not to be used as part of the Swinduro race events.