New convertible helmet from Sweet Protection and other stuff

New trail and enduro kit for the coming seasons

Sweet Protection convertible helmet unveiled. Norwegian helmet and protection brand has unveiled its latest collection for the coming 2019 season.

Arbitrator MIPS

The big news is the inclusion of an all-new convertible full face, the Arbitrator. Sweet Protection aren’t disputing their claim that this is the safest helmet they have ever created, adding that, “It’s not a jack of two trades, it’s a master of both”.

With the Arbitrator MIPS, no compromises were given in order to protect you on high consequence trails or races. This is a downhill certified full-face helmet, that easily converts into a trail bike helmet.

“We started out with the objective to make a full-face helmet and trail helmet in one with as little compromise as possible. Further, we defined this as the helmet should be able to meet both EN 1077, CPSC and ASTM downhill MTB standards in both “modes”. At the same time the helmet needed to be lightweight and ventilated for Enduro racing” explains director of design and development Staale Moeller.

The explanation for how this is achieved is by developing a proprietary internal ZYTEL skeleton with in-molded anchors. The main shell attached to the ZYTEL skeleton and the whole assembly is in-molded with the EPS. The chin guard is made of pre-preg carbon-fiber for superior strength. The helmet switches from fullface mode to trail mode with one lever only.

Furthermore, Sweet Protection developed a solution with two different retention systems depending on the mode of the helmet. As all of Sweet Protection bike helmets, it comes with STACC ventilation enabling the rider to stay cool in hot conditions. As the name implies the Arbitrator MIPS comes only with MIPS.

Features

4-Piece Polycarbonate Shell Construction

MIPS Bran Protection System to reduce rotational forces transferred to the brain.

In-Mold construction with EPS

ZYTEL internal frame for optimal strength when connecting the chin guard.

STACC Ventilation with large intake and exit ports.

Both trail specific and DH-specific retention systems (the trail system tucks away in fullface mode)

Carbon fiber chin guard

DH specific removeable cheek pads

Adjustable visor for goggle parking

Colors : Race Blue or Natural Carbon

Certifications: EN 1077, CPSC and ASTM

Sizes: S/M, M/L

Weight: 540 g (M/L) in trail mode and 950g with chin guard attached.

Expected delivery date is looking like March 2019 with a retail price of €299 (UK pricing unavailable at present).

Enduro Race Vest

As enduro races are beginning to look more like a series of mini downhill stages, riders are demanding more complete body protection. But unlike a typical downhill race, enduro racing demands kit that works on the climbs as much as the descents.

The Enduro Race vest has removable protection pads both in the front and the back. Made of visco elastic soft foam from SAS-TEC it provides impressive multi-impact shock absorbing properties without compromising on comfort. The vest is tailored to be worn under a jersey.

Sweet Protection has also recognized the need from racers to be able to compete at the highest level without the bulkiness of wearing a backpack. Additional features of the vest include a detachable storage belt with a hydration compartment and spacious pocket bags for tools and nutrition necessary for the ride. The vest also comes with a back-strap system with attachments for the Arbitrator chin guard.

Features

SAS-TEC SCL 13. 3D-Protector from visco elastic soft foam

Molded 3D structure with breathable mesh

Adjustable shoulder straps in breathable 3D-mesh

Fully adjustable chest strap

80 mm, elastic waist belt with Hypalon Velcro adjustment

Colors : Black

Certifications: EN 1621-2:2014, Level 2

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Weight: 560g (L)

Price: €199.95

Hunter Series

Aimed around trail and singletrack riding rather than enduro/DH. The new Hunter Series is full of practical kit designed to keep you comfortable on the trails.

Hunter Merino Wind FZ

A merino full-zip that performs as good as it looks and makes you feel fresh at the end of a day with high intensity activities. With its reinforced windblock panel in front, the garment also offers wind blocking properties as a protection against the morning chill.

Made of 87% fine merino wool and 13% polyamide with a soft inside, this jersey provides warmth, strength and performance in any condition. Comes in both a mens and womens version. Retail for the Hunter Merino Wind FZ is expected to be €129.95.

Hunter Light shorts

A pair of shorts that are made for those days when you want to go fast with minimal weight, without compromising on performance.

Always pushing boundaries requires flexible garments that will keep you dry and cool, and that is why the Hunter Light Shorts are extremely breathable and lightweight yet technical. With a tailored fit for bike riding combined with water repellent soft shell and zipper-regulated mesh ventilation in the back, these shorts offer the latest within technical performance. €99.95.