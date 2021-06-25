“I have three e-bikes because two spend so much time in bike shop under warranty”

"The reason I have three e-bikes is that two of them have spent more time in the bike shop under warranty so I bought another one to use in the meantime."

This month’s Star Letter.

Three e-bike garage

Just found your mag in Tesco, I thought you had stopped printing this some years ago. I used to have it I think from the start or close to number one. There were piles of them in my loft when I moved house.

This is a great read, more so than other bike mags, and I liked your article in the June issue about recycling stuff and making it last longer. I use Muc Off bike wash and buy it in bulk by the five-litre and decant it into the smaller bottles. If there was a way for me to return the containers to them to be refilled at a discount I would be prepared to pay for postage of the empty containers to them thus saving even more plastic going to landfill.

I have at the moment three e-bikes and a Nukeproof non-electric. I ride most days as I live next to Cannock Chase, mostly on the e-bike as I suffer from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). I am planning to go around the country in my van trying out other tracks and places to ride in the summer. The reason I have three e-bikes is that two of them have spent more time in the bike shop under warranty so I bought another one to use in the meantime. The bike shop has been great and as I stated to them it’s not their fault the bikes don’t work as they are supposed too. One bike has had three motors, two wiring looms and one switch. The unused one that has only done 48 miles is now on its second motor. I asked them to buy them back off me but as they are now out of warranty they have offered to put them back into new condition electric wise and then wipe their hands of the matter. Hopefully I can sell them off and recoup some of the money I have spent on new bikes.

Keep up the good work and I will look into taking out a subscription to your mag again. By the way I am 72 and love mountain biking.

– Adrian Toms

All Star Letter correspondents win a Madison Zenith waterproof jacket worth £99.99.