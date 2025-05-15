Riders with SRAM Eagle 70 and 90 mechanical Transmission need to know about the latest wireless upgrade

The SRAM GX Eagle AXS Transmission Upgrade Kit lets you swap cables for computers

Riders with mechanical SRAM gears will now be able to update to a wireless AXS drivetrain, after the US brand released an upgrade kit for its Transmission ecosystem.

Called the GX Eagle AXS Transmission Upgrade Kit, it uses a replacement derailleur body to do away with traditional cables.

Not every groupset will work with the upgrade though, it’s restricted to the latest SRAM Eagle 90 and 70 Transmission drivetrains, already one of of the best mountain bike groupsets you can guy. Not everyone will be able to afford it either, as the upgrade costs £570 ($550 or €650).

SRAM Upgrade Kit need to know

Upgrade kit for SRAM Eagle 90 and 70 Transmission only, with UDH interface only

New mech body does away with cables, replacing them with AXS motor and battery

Kit parts weigh 235g

Kit includes: AXS-enabled GX derailleur body, AXS Pod Controller, AXS Battery, Battery Charger, and Eagle T-Type PowerLock

The Upgrade Kit is also something of a surprise to me, given mechanical SRAM 70 and 90 was introduced as an alternative gearing solution to those who didn’t want the hassle of another battery. It promised – and delivered – the same shifting performance as AXS, but without the whirring motor sound… something that appealed to plenty of die hards, mbr contributor Guy Kesteven included.

Upgrade Kit details

Inside the Upgrade Kit is an AXS-enabled derailleur body, AXS Battery and AXS Pod Controller. You need to keep hold of the threaded cage assembly and derailleur mount bolt from your Eagle 90 or Eagle 70 derailleur, and reuse them. That goes for the setup key, knurled ring, and bushing too.

SRAM reckons it’s pretty easy to fit too, whip the chain off first, then remove the threaded cage assembly and the mount bolt from your existing mechanical Eagle 90 or 70 derailleur. Reinstall them on the new GX Eagle AXS Transmission derailleur body.

Also included is Eagle T-Type PowerLock to reconnect the chain.

Who will benefit from the upgrade kit?

Not riders who’ve gone out and bought an Eagle 90 drivetrain after market, that’s for sure. The new Upgrade Kit is £570, meaning if you wanted to go wireless it pays to just get AXS in the first place.

However, Eagle 70 is not available aftermarket and comes only as an OEM part on some new bikes, like the Santa Cruz Vala Carbon C… just to pluck a bike off the internet.

The Upgrade Kit could be really useful here for riders who want to add a touch of simplicity to their existing bikes.

Will your new mech work just like AXS?

Almost certainly yes. When we tested SRAM Eagle 90 earlier this year the conclusion was riders get the same shift performance as AXS, just without the whirring motor sound. Adding the Upgrade Kit just brings back the motorised element, leaving the shifting unchanged.