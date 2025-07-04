SRAM buys OChain drivetrain decoupler system – the crank spider that helps reduce pedal kickback and improve suspension performance

Italian brand OChain, and its pedal kickback reducing spider design, is now part of the SRAM family.

SRAM has acquired OChain, the Italian manufacturer of drivetrain decoupling spiders used extensively by the World’s top downhillers. OChain now joins the likes of Quarq, Zipp, Truvativ, Time, Hammerhead, and Velocio under the SRAM umbrella.

Since its first outing at a World Cup downhill in 2019, OChain has become virtually standard fit for most top racers. With the device aiming to improve suspension performance by allowing the chain to move backwards unhindered by the rider’s weight on the pedals. It mounts between the chainring and the crank and gives a degree of rotation before the two engage. This gives what’s been described as a ‘chainless’ feel, with fewer harsh inputs through the pedals, reduced chain slap, less drivetrain noise, and decreased rider fatigue. As such it’s used by the likes of Jackson Goldstone, Loris Vergier, Troy Brosnan, and many more. In fact, Jackson Goldstone has a custom OChain with up to 15º of free rotation on his Santa Crux V10.

“The idea was to have a component that simulates the chainless feeling with the possibility to pedal” said Fabrizio Dragoni, founder of Ochain. Since starting the brand in 2019, Dragoni has spent much of his time improving and developing the OChain product, and being part of SRAM will not change this aspect of his role, leading the OChain team from a new dedicated facility in Italy.

For SRAM, OChain makes the perfect acquisition. “We started thinking about how to make descending better through drivetrain development,” said Flynn George, Product manager at SRAM. “We found that Ochain delivered unmatched improvements in traction, stability, and ride feel. It quiets down the chassis, reducing auditory feedback and pedal feedback. On the trail, that means improved traction and control.”

Other brands with products claiming to do a similar job include Rimpact, and E*thirteen with its Sidekick hub. Canyon also developed a prototype hub system in partnership with DT Swiss about 10 years ago, and Fox has been applying for patents around electromagnetically controlled hub engagement to disconnect the chain from the suspension.

It’s unclear what the next steps for OChain are, we’d expect to see production capacity increase and more bikes coming with OChain as OEM spec.