Race organisers and British Cycling cleared over spectator death at DH race

Case refers to death at Llangollen event in August 2014

Jury at Mold Crown Court found organiser Michael Marsden, marshal Kevin Duckworth and the British Cycling Federation not guilty.

They have been cleared over health and safety charges after Judith Garrett died whilst spectating at a downhill race near Llangollen in August 2014 put on by Borderline Downhill Series Mountain Biking.

The case was brought by the Denbighshire County Council. The trial lasted four weeks. The verdict came after an overnight deliberation from the jury.

Judith Garrett was hit by a 29-year-old racer who came off his bike and heavily collided with her. She sustained brain injuries and died in hospital the following day.

The prosecution stated that Ms Garrett’s death was avoidable, and cited health and safety failings and inadequate risk assessments.

Michael Marsden was accused of failing to conduct the event in such a way that people were not exposed to risk.

Kevin Duckworth was a marshal at the event accused of health and safety charges. Mr Duckworth was returned not guilty earlier on in the trial proceedings. British Cycling Federation were accused of failing to conduct its undertaking to ensure the health and safety of spectators at the event. All denied the charges.

Mr Marsden said he did everything he could to ensure safety and that the aspot where the accident happened was adequately taped off.

The defence for the British Cycling said it was “mistaken identity” and that they weren’t responsible for sanctioning and supervising the event.