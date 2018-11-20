Specialized S Works Recon claims to be ‘the fastest shoe on dirt’

Introducing the new S Works Recon

Now the company known for its pioneering Body Geometry is ready to reveal its latest and greatest off-road shoe, the Specialized S Works Recon.

Specialized S Works Recon need to know

Full FACT carbon sole unit boasting the stiffest rating Specialized produce.

Alloy BOA dials for robust adjustment of fit.

Uppers incorporate Dyneema Mesh for better fit and comfort.

SlipNot rubber tread for confident grip off-road.

Body Geometry sole and footbed are ergonomically designed and scientifically tested to boost power, increase efficiency, and reduce the chance of injury by optimizing hip, knee, and foot alignment.

PadLock heel construction cradles the heel and is proven to improve acceleration.

Approximate weight: 270g (1/2 pair, Size 42).

Available in Black or Race Red.

UK RRP TBA.

Available for order now.

When it comes to creating shoes that help win races, Specialized has a pretty formidable background in many disciplines of cycling. Not only that but the creation of its Body Geometry fit concept has seen many riders become instant fans of the company’s shoes thanks to their comfort and injury prevention design.

Hailed as the ‘fastest shoe on dirt’, the S Works Recon is at the pinnacle of Specialized’s shoe technology and shares many of the features with its road-going variant; itself a shoe worn by many of the world’s top professional riders. So if XC racing or just going fast in the most comfortable and efficient shoes is what you like doing, Specialized are saying this is the shoe for you.