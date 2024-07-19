The new Specialized Status 2 gets 170mm travel, a DH version with dual crown forks, and a starting price of £3,000

Specialized's affordable mullet bike gets an upgrade, and the top-end model still only costs £3,500

Specialized has launched the Status 2, an updated version of one of the best mountain bikes around that now comes with 170mm travel, more aggressive trail geometry, and a new, smaller size for riders under 5 ft. Unfortunately, riders in the UK will only get the choice of two models, but the good news is that the top-end Status 170 DH costs just £3,500, keeping its affordability. We rode the Specialized Status 160 a few years ago, and gave it full marks for its value for money and ride quality. But how will the new, updated Status 2 stack up?

Specialized Status 2 need to know:

Status 2 170 gets a Fox 38 fork and DHX shock: Status 2 170 DH uses dual crown RockShox Boxxer

Status 2 170 costs £3,000: Status 2 170 DH will be £3,500

The Status 2 comes with 100mm more travel (170mm) than its predecessor

Status 2 uses an alloy frame and mullet setup

Each bike comes with a flip chip for geometry adjustment

Specialized Status 2

The Status is hard to define, but Specialized say it’s a trail bike, a park bike, and everything in between. What’s most likely appealing to customers, though, is the price – and the quality of the ride you get for that price. That’s what impressed Alan a few years ago when he tried the Status 160, and with the top-end model costing just £3,500, it’s pretty appealing.

For your money, you get the choice of two models. The Status 2 170 for £3,000 or the Status 2 170 DH for £3,500. The difference between the two is the suspension and drivetrain. The 170 gets a 170mm Fox 38 Float Rhythm fork and Fox DHX shock, whilst the 170 DH uses a RockShox BoXXer Select 180mm fork and a RockShox Super Deluxe Select coil shock. Similarly, the 170 uses a Shimano Deore drivetrain and TRP Trail EVO brakes, while the 170 DH gets a SRAM GX DH 7-speed drivetrain and SRAM Maven Bronze brakes.

It’s clear that the DH version is obviously more tailored for…downhill riding. Go figure. But, both frames have been updated to have a steeper seat tube, a more aggressive trail geometry, and shorter but size-scaling chain stays. Sizing has evidently been on Specialized’s mind, as they’ve introduced a new S0 sizing (that’s S-Zero, not so-so sizing) on the Status 2 models. These are designed for riders under 5ft but unfortunately won’t be available in the UK. There’s also a 140mm full-sized version which won’t be coming to the UK either.

Both models that are available in the UK will come with an M5 alloy frame, flip chips which can be flipped for an 8mm lower bottom bracket position and half a degree slacker head tube angle. They also boast a “special shock tune” from the Specialized Ride Dynamics team.

The Status 2 has kept its mullet setup, so you’ll still get a 29in front and 27.5in rear wheel, with Butcher Grid Trail/Gravity (depending on the model) 2.3in tyres on both.

The new bikes will be arriving into the UK in August, and the Status 2 looks set to be another durable asset in the Specialized line-up.

specialized.com