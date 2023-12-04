Specialized debuts first mullet wheel Stumpjumper model – the LTD

New 2024 colours and specs for the 130mm-travel Stumpjumper – the bike we forgot actually existed.

If you had a Specialized Stumpjumper on your Christmas list, take note – because one of the best trail bikes on the market has a new, updated range. There’s one ‘new’ model, and a lot of the others seem to be getting some SRAM T-type upgrades. Want to know what the hype is around SRAM T-type is? We’ve got a full review of the SRAM XX Eagle AXS T-Type transmission, as well as the slightly more affordable SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type transmission. But that’s not all. The Epic is also getting an overhaul at the top end, so read on for all the details.

Specialized Stumpjumper and Epic updates need to know:

One new model: the Stumpjumper LTD (the grey one, above)

A mid to high-end model with SRAM GX AXS T-type, costs £7,000

Specialized Epic S-Works and S-Works Evo updated to include latest SRAM XX transmission

New bikes available from 1st December in the UK

Specalized Stumpjumper and Epic

What’s new?

The Stumpjumper is a timeless, versatile trail back that harks back to even before MBR was a twinkle in the magazine world’s eye. Specialized has kept it going over the last few years, despite the more exciting Evo model being the one we actually see out on the trails. We reviewed the Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Elite Alloy back in November, and were impressed with the performance focus so much that we gave it a 10/10. But we’d actually forgotten that there’s also a less aggressive, shorter travel, pivotless rear end-equipped Stumpjumper ‘lite’. So, what updates are coming to this overlooked model? Let’s dive in.

To be honest, the answer is not much. These are little more than fresh colours and specs – there are no changes to the frames. So why not give the Evo a lick of fresh paint at the same time? What about the race-ready Epic? Not to mention the Enduro, or the Status? Does that mean some, or all, of those models are due for a proper overhaul in the coming months, with new frame designs and technology? It’s certainly possible.

From this round of remakes, first up is the entry-level Stumpjumper Comp. At £3,900, it was equipped with Shimano SLX, but that’s now changed to a SRAM GX drivetrain with G2 RS brakes. The next in the hierarchy is the Stumpjumper Expert. This used to come with SRAM X01 but is now equipped with SRAM GX T-Type and Stealth brakes. It’ll now cost £5,750.

The Stumpjumper LTD is the new model, costing £7,000. It’ll be equipped with RS Ultimate Pike and Deluxe suspension, a SRAM GX AXS T-type groupset and a mullet wheel setup. From what we can see, nothing has been done to try and correct the geometry with the smaller rear wheel (even though the geometry chart is identical for the mullet LTD and the Comp/Pro/Expert). Which will mean a slacker head angle, lower bottom bracket, shorter reach, and slacker seat angle on the LTD compared to the full 29ers. There is a flip chip however, and it’s probably wise to run the LTD in the high setting to stop the BB getting too low and the seat tube too slack. The Stumpjumper Pro at £8,000 is next, and has moved from SRAM’s X01 AXS to X0 AXS T-type and Stealth brakes.

Moving onto the S-Works Stumpjumpers (aka Specialized’s most expensive, race-ready options), and the Stumpjumper S-Works will come with updated T-type SRAM XX1 groupset, updated Stealth Ultimate brakes and 29in wheels front and rear. That will set you back a steady £11,000.

Two other £11,000 bikes being updated are the Epic S-Works and the Epic S-Works Evo. Although T-type has been omitted here, the latest SRAM XX Eagle transmission looks to be included. The Epic and Epic Evo are short-travel shredders designed to be raced in XC, and for the price you’d almost expect them to pedal for you.

The bikes are available now from Specialized’s website, its Concept Stores and dealer network.