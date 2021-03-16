If you want something a little steeper and keener on the climbs, this Dial has your number.

Sonder has added to its value mountain bike portfolio with a new Dial XC-orientated hardtail.

The Dial is designed to devour miles and respond snappily when threading along flowing singletrack trails.

Using 6066-series aluminium for the tubeset, Sonder’s designers have managed to blend low weight with rather traditional XC angles. Running a 100mm fork, the Dial sits at a 69° head tube angle, balanced by a 74° seat tube.

Structural profiling of the rear stays is said to induce increased vertical compliance, without sacrificing too much lateral stiffness when you want that rear wheel tracking accurately through technical terrain.

Sonder uses the same 430mm chainstay length for all frame sizes and as a reference number for the front tringle’s roominess, reach on a size large Dial is 455mm.

Dial sources mostly from SRAM

Pricing is dead keen with the frameset at £299 and builds starting at only £999. Sonder’s entry-level complete bike features SRAM’s SX Eagle 1×12 drivetrain, brand matching Level 2-piston brakes, Rockshox Recon RL 100mm fork and rolls WTB Ranger 29×2.4” tyres on house brand rims.

If your budget stretches to £1399 the Dial’s 1×12 drivetrain upgrades to NX specification, with a Reba fork and SRAM Level TL stoppers.

Sonder’s premium Dial hardtail offering is priced at £1699 and in exchange for those Pounds you’ll quite a tidy XC racing bike. Drivetrain is GX-specification, SRAM Level TL brakes and RockShox’s SID Ultimate 100mm fork up front.

In the interest of containing price points, none of the Sonder Dials come standard with a dropper seatpost, but stealth cable routing has been provided for an aftermarket upgrade.