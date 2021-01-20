Downhill champ, Becci Skelton, confirms that she has become a Myst team rider.

Saracen has welcomed the reigning British women’s downhill champion to its Myst team.

North Lincolnshire’s Becci Skelton announced an amicable end to her relationship with Rocky Mountain, a few weeks ago, and has now been confirmed as a Saracen rider.

Keen to defend the British downhill title and expand her racing resume, Becci is thrilled to be on Saracen bikes.

A return to her downhill riding roots

She has legacy with the brand, having started on a Saracen Myst, as her debut downhill bike way back in 2014. “Absolutely stoked to be on the Saracens! The Myst was the first DH bike I bought back in 2014 and since then, I’ve always had a soft spot for them.”

Saracen is equally happy to have Becci on their bikes. Aled Gamble, the company’s marketing manager feels that Becci is exactly the ambassador they want. “For someone who started riding later in life, she has already achieved some great things and a lot of young riders really look up to her.”

Downhill and enduro bikes

Becci will be campaigning and training on both the Saracen Myst downhill bike and Ariel LT enduro frame. Fans of both Becci and the Saracen brand can expect to see her racing in both single- and dual-crown configurations, at an array of gravity events.

As part of Becci’s new deal she will have her bikes built with Shimano drivetrain and brakes, whilst rolling Maxxis brand tyres, the preferred brand of many downhill racers.

ODI will keep Becci’s handlebar grip secure and 100% optics will ensure vivid terrain awareness with their goggles and sunglasses.