Shuttle up, ride down, repeat: Privateer’s E161 eMTB is built for toughness

Designed for E-enduro and to maximise training, the Privateer E161 is based on the enduro-ready Privateer 161 with added Shimano EP801 motor.

With its Shimano EP801 motor, 630Wh battery, alloy frame and aluminium bashguard, Privateer’s new E161 electric mountain bike is designed to survive tough handling.

While it’s undoubtedly suitable for general e-bike riding and e-enduro, it was specifically designed as a training tool for riders racing the Enduro World Cup. It’s powerful, robust and ideal for getting as many track laps in as possible.

Need to know:

Based around Privateer 161 enduro bike

Shimano EP801 motor

Mixed wheel

170mm front travel, 161mm rear travel

The frame is constructed from aluminium, with geometry based on the Privateer 161 enduro mountain bike though with some geometry tweeks to take into account the impact the extra weight of the motor and battery has on the whole system. This includes a slackened seat angle to 78.7 degrees, which places rider weight over the back wheel for increased traction during seated climbs, plus 64 degree head angle.

Size-specific chainstays are designed to give a uniform ride feel no matter what frame size the rider opts for. A robust 4mm anodised aluminium bashguard helps protect the frame, battery and motor from hard hits, and the bike also features chainstay and seat-stay protection to eliminate chain slap damage and noise.

Suspension design

The E161 has been designed to ride like the 161 though of course with added battery power, so suspension kinematics have been tweaked to take this into account. The significantly greater weight coupled with more power moving through the system means changes needed to be made to give it a similar feel.

This includes increasing suspension progression to account for that motor and battery weight, so suspension doesn’t bottom out. Enhanced small bump sensitivity gives that lively feel, while increased anti-rise has been increased to ensure good stability when braking, increased control and more confidence on descents.

Anti-squat is lowered, sitting at around 110% at sag, to counteract the pedal bob that could occur as a result of the additional power from the Shimano EP801 motor, and thereby increasing traction when climbing.

A one-piece aluminium CNC’d rocker link retains high strength to weight thanks to the manufacturing process, and has three bearings; two on the drive side, one on the non-drive side, with oversized dual-sealed bearings.

And finally cables are routed internally, and secured to reduce rubbing or rattling.

Powered by Shimano

The E161 is powered by the new Shimano EP801 motor which offers 85nm of power and four modes; eco, trail, boost and walk. The motor performance and settings can be fine-tuned using the Shimano E-Tube App.

A 630Wh battery sits securely in the downtube, can be removed for charging or charged in-situ, and is released using an allen key rather than lockable key or bost system.

Spec, price and availability

The new Privateer E161 will be available to pre-order directly from Privateer from the 30th June 2023 and will retail for £5999 GBP or €7499 Euros.

Frame: 6061 T6 aluminium, with integrated motor shell, internal battery

6061 T6 aluminium, with integrated motor shell, internal battery housing, and anodised motor bash guard.

Fork: Fox 38 Performance Elite E-Bike+, 29”, 170mm travel, Grip 2

Fox 38 Performance Elite E-Bike+, 29”, 170mm travel, Grip 2 Shock: Fox Float X2 Performance, EVOL, LSR, LSC, 2 position lever

Fox Float X2 Performance, EVOL, LSR, LSC, 2 position lever Motor and battery: Shimano EP801, 85NM, 630Wh

Shimano EP801, 85NM, 630Wh Brakes: Hayes Dominion A4 4-piston brake, 203mm front and rear

Hayes Dominion A4 4-piston brake, 203mm front and rear Groupset: Shimano SLX 12 speed

Shimano SLX 12 speed Wheels: HUNT E All-Mountain, 29” front, 27.5” rear with Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5”, MaxxGrip, 3CG/TR/DH front, Maxxis Minion DHRII 27.5 x 2.4”, MaxxGrip, 3CG/TR/DH rear

Check out our guide to the best electric mountain bikes for more inspiration, or our best budget electric mountain bike guide for great performance at less of a cost.