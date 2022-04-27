Share your opinions on indoor cycling to be in with chance of winning an Amazon voucher

Do you ever cycle indoors? Count indoor training as a key part of your riding fitness or just a winter weather stop gap? Still to try it or decided it’s not for you? If so, we want to hear your views. Take part in our latest survey and be in with a chance of winning an Amazon voucher.

We’re undertaking a survey to learn all about the indoor cycling habits and preferences of our audience across Future’s websites, so whether you like smashing out workout on your turbo, enjoy a spin class at the gym, or simply like to pedal whilst watching TV of an evening, we’d like you to take part in our latest survey.

Cycling is a great way to keep fit, and many consider indoor cycling to be one of the most time-effective ways to work out on a bike. But it can be an expensive sport to get into, with a range of kit that promises to make you more comfortable, tech to track your progress, and apps to keep you entertained along the way. In contrast, some people will simply use the same tried and trusted bike they’ve had for years, fitted to a second-hand trainer and that does the job.

We want to know where you sit on this spectrum of this fast developing part of the cycling world. We’d love to hear what you REALLY think about trainer kit, what you consider a necessity for a good indoor workout, and how important it is to you to use the latest tech.

This survey should take about five to eight minutes to complete, depending on your answers. To say thank you for your time, your name will be placed into a prize draw for a chance to win an Amazon voucher worth £250 or $300 (depending on where you live). Our full T&Cs are available online.

The survey is open to UK, US and selected countries in Europe and runs till 9 May 2022.

Click here to take survey – we look forward to hearing from you.