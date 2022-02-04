Want 35mm wide enduro rims, in aluminium? Blackbird’s Send range should do you nicely.

Ibis was an early proponent of ultra-wide rims.

When most mountain bikes were being built with rims just shy of 30mm in width, Ibis equipped its range with 35mm internal diameter carbon rims.

The wider-is-better theme remains strong with Ibis, which has a new aluminium wheelset range, marketed under its Blackbird sub-brand.

Proven design principles

Rigorously ride tested by Ibis enduro team riders, these new aluminium rims are designed and shaped to reduce the risk of pinch flats.

These new Blackbird Send rims use Stan’s Bead Socket Technology to secure and your tyres and keep them inflated. Rim width is 35mm, with 17mm of depth. A wider rim bead creates better impact dispersion. Ibis claims the combination of Stan’s tyre fitment interfacing and a wider bead makes the Send range very unlikely to trigger a flat – in most conditions.

Wider rims create a better casing shape for large volume tyres, but Ibis has also increased the amount of material used in the Send rim bead, to reduce point loading during an impact – which is how pinch flats happen

There is a Send 2 for hardcore riders

Available in 27.5” and 29” wheel sizes, Ibis is marketing two versions of the new rims. The difference between the Blackbird Send 1 and Send 2 is that the latter features additional structural reinforcement under the bead.

In theory the ‘1’ is a front rim and reinforced ‘2’, more appropriate for a rear-wheel build. All Blackbird enduro rims are manufactured with a 32h spoke count.

Send rims and wheelsets from Ibis (Blackbird)

These new Blackbird rims are wide and intended to keep you rolling, even after the most adventurous rock garden line choice, but what do they weigh?

The 27.5” Send 1 is 543g, with a Send 2 in that size, weighing 590g. Need some 29er Blackbird rims? In that case, the ‘1’ is 565g and a ‘2’, 625g.

Ibis will also be offering Blackbird wheelsets, using branded hubs with rear internals that mesh 36t with four pawls, delivering 10-degrees of engagement. These wheelsets will be built with Sapim D-Lite spokes and have weight classifications of 1939g (for the 27.5” set-up) and 2060g (29”).