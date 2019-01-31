The Scott Sk-eRide is ready for snowmageddon

Jack Frost, do your worst!

Scott Sk-eRide combines a Shimano STEPS E8000 motor, Schwalbe Ice Spiker Pro studded tyres and Speedguide 95 skis and loads of luggage straps.

>>> Five things that riding in snow has taught us

Some of the nice touches include: customised ski brackets, integrated bindings for ski boots, ice axe holster, insulation blanket for the battery, dynamo, LED lights, hard warmer mitts, stove and coffee pot.

Scott Sk-eRide need to know

Frame: Axis EVO Alloy Frame

Suspension: TwinLoc Suspension System

Front suspension: SR Suntour XCR34 Air 120mm Fork

Rear suspension: SCOTT 3 modes, 120-85-0mm Shock

Drive unit: Shimano E8000, 500Wh Battery, power output of 70Nm and 250W, 25km/h maximum speed assist

Accessories and Parts: Syncros

Light: Supernova M99 mini

Rack: Racktime carrier

Hub: SONdelux 12 disc – dynamo hub – 6 Volt / 3 Watts

Dynamo USB: Cinq5 Plug III

Winter protection: Revelate Design

Front carrier: Thule

Bags: Revelate Design

Phone: CrossCall Trekker-X4

Watch: Exposure Lights | Editors Choice | Mountain Bike Rider

Scott Sk-eRide info

A new way to approach the mountain and enjoy a full journey.

When mountain passes are still closed and the spring snow is high in the mountains, it’s often a sign of great ski touring conditions. However, how can we reach the first snow patch without burning all our energy, how can we use electric assistance to get to places you’ve dreamed about for a couple of seasons, make sure the journey is a moment of fun from bottom to top, don’t destroy your back by carrying all your equipment, all negative meters should be a source of fun, make a 1500m elevation to a 2500m elevation day. These are all the points we wanted to answer by developing a more advanced solution for a winter approach ebike. The SK-eRIDE

On the technical side, how to avoid heli-straps

A bike can carry nearly everything, it’s more about how to fit, stabilize, protect and secure all this equipment. Our main goal was to minimize the use of ski straps and make sure you can clip on all your equipment in a minute. Who wants to start to strap all their equipment onto a bike in minus 15 with gloves on?

Why an E-bike to make a winter approach ?

It’s not about how hard the journey is but how good and interesting it is. The most important is to enjoy the journey and go further with all the help you can get, the SCOTT Axis Evo will help you to gain elevation and touch the snow without emptying your own tank. Once you get to the snow line you are fresh to get higher still and also enjoy the way down.