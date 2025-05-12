Two red trails reopen in Scotland’s Carron Valley, with 3km of drops, table top jumps and berms

Runway and Cannonball trails are back open in Carron Valley following improvements



Carron Valley trails have reopened in Scotland after major works forced a temporary closure. Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) has announced the site near Glasgow has undergone resurfacing as well as improvements to trail features. The two red grade trails to reopen are Runway and Cannonball, with Eas Dubh remaining closed for a further few weeks.

When fully open, the three red trails create a single 5 mile loop taking in views of the surrounding area whilst providing a variety of features such as stone drops, table top jumps and berms.

Carron Valley Trails

Situated near Glasgow, Carron Valley isn’t the biggest trail centre in the world, but if you’re stretched for time or want somewhere the whole family can enjoy, it’s definitely worth visiting if you’re in the area.

The three trails, Runway, Eas Dubh (Black Waterfall) and Cannonball Run connect together to mak a 5-mile loop of the area. All three are graded red, and feature a mixture of steeper climbs, more technical descents as well as fast-flowing singletrack.

Carron Valley red trails were closed for upgrade works as well as clearing up damage caused by Storm Eowyn earlier this year. Katy McGregor, FLS Area Visitor Services Manager said:

“We are very excited to welcome back mountain bikers to this popular site.

“Our teams have been working hard to get to this point and we appreciate the understanding and patience riders have shown during the time the trails were closed.

“The upgrades will provide experienced mountain bikers with a set of joined up red-graded trails that test and challenge their skills through a wide variety of ascents, sweeping descents, jumps, berms and other features.”

FLS has also reminded riders (and other forest users) that when visiting Carron Forest it’s important to clean their bikes and clothing before leaving as the larch trees are subject to plant health notices at present.

The Carron Valley website offers more information of the trails, directions and parking.

forestryandland.gov.scot