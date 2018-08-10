Check out the cheaper Rocky Mountain Instinct Alloy BC Edition

New alloy Instinct BC features simplified suspension

Details of the aluminium Rocky Mountain Instinct BC Edition. The BC = British Colombia, so you kind of know it’s going to be a capable machine.

Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition Need to Know

‘Aggressive’ trail version of the Instinct trail bike.

Based around 160mm front and 155mm rear travel.

29″ wheels – compatible with 27.5″+.

Rocky Mountain FORM alloy frame tubing.

SMOOTHLINK suspension – four bar linkage driven design with simplified single position link (unlike the RIDE-9 adjustable linkage of the standard Instinct).

Size specific tune – allowing different sized riders to get the right balance of small bump sensitivity, mid-stroke support and end-stroke progressiveness.

Longer Travel Fox 36 Float Grip Performance / Float DPX2 Performance suspension

Wide range SRAM Eagle 12spd drivetrain

Race Face AR30 rims with a DT Swiss rear hub

Race Face Turbine R dropper post

Weight – 14.65kg (medium)

Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition – £3,499.

Available now.

If it’s designed to be at home at Whistler, Retallack and Revelstoke then it’ll make mincemeat of most other trails. This is what Rocky Mountain are hoping will be the case with the new alloy Instinct BC edition.

Rocky Mountain press release

Designed with an optimized link and long stroke shock that provide 155mm of rear travel and ultra-aggressive geometry, we’ve kitted out the Instinct BC Edition with wide bars, big tires, ultra-stiff wheels, and more capable suspension. It smashes all mountain lines, rails corners, and plows over everything in sight, while displaying all the climbing efficiency that makes the Instinct a crowd favourite.

Improved suspension performance We’ve increased overall progression and support at sag, while making small-bump performance even more sensitive. Higher anti-squat values dramatically improve pedaling efficiency. Next generation features Comprehensive evolutionary updates across the platform include features like tooled axles,single-sided bearing pivots, integrated “Spirit Guide” chainguide, boost spacing, Di2, and Fox Live compatibility. Progressive geometry To add control and descending capability, we’ve increased reach, slackened the headtube angle, and lowered the bottom bracket.

Hopefully we’ll get our hands on one as soon as possible to bring you a more in-depth first ride review.