Road sensation Mathieu van der Poel to target mountain bike World Championships in 2025

Danny Milner

Mathieu van der Poel reveals he will miss the road cycling Worlds in search of an elusive MTB rainbow jersey this summer.

Mathieu van der Poel, seven-time World Cyclocross Champion and 2023 World Road Cycling Champion, is targeting the Mountain Bike World Championships in 2025. The 30 year-old Dutchman revealed the plan at a media day for his Alpecin-Deceuninck team this week. Speaking to Belgian site Sporza, he said “it is an ideal moment to focus on mountain biking again and to make the world title a big goal after the Tour de France. The plan is to do a few World Cup races too if it’s possible, I definitely want to do it. But that is only possible if it fits within my schedule.

LIEVIN, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 02: Gold medalist Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands celebrates winning during the medal ceremony after the 76th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2025 - Men's Elite on February 02, 2025 in Lievin, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Mathieu Van Der Poel collects his latest Rainbow Jersey at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in Lievin, France. Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images

His decision is well timed, as principle rival and Olympic Champion, Tom Pidcock, is taking a break from mountain biking to focus on the road for the 2025 season.
Dutch Mathieu van der Poel competes in the Men's Elite Cross Country mountain biking test event, at Elancourt Hill, in Elancourt, west of Paris, on September 24, 2023. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

IZU - Mathieu van der Poel falls during the cross country mountain bike on the Izu MTB Course during the Tokyo Olympics. ANP ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN (Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)

Van der Poel crashing in the 2020 Olympics was the start of his bad luck at major MTB races. Photo: ANP ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN (ANP Sport via Getty Images)

Another early crash at the UCI World Championships in Scotland saw van der Poel’s hopes dashed, and Tom Pidcock went on to win the stripes. Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Canyon Lux World Cup

Van der Poel will likely ride the latest Canyon Lux World Cup.