Riding Rotterdam with Danny MacAskill (VIDEO)

The usual business with Danny MacAskill in Rotterdam, with wall rides, excessive balancing and a severe danger of getting wet



Danny MacAskill has a prolific work rate; it seems a video or an edit of some sort is always being released. Whether they are a larger scale production such as The Ridge or smaller and more low key like this ride in Rotterdam they are always epic and always entertaining to watch.

The level of finesse, bike balance and confidence are something that as mountain bikers we would kill to have on the trail as it always seems to be that when we find ourselves doing a nose manual it is completely by accident…

Here is a golden oldie from Danny Mac as well as some lesser know footage from before he was the superstar he is now.