Red Bull Hardline this weekend: how to watch it live

Live-streamed qualifying starts from 2pm (BST) on Saturday. Then on Sunday, the Hardline final will be live from 2pm (BST).

This year more than ever, the Red Bull Hardline will be one to watch. In the Covid-starved scene of premium Downhill Racing the desire amongst the racers – and the thirst for action of us spectators – are both at fever pitch levels. Riders want to race. Spectators want to watch.

How to watch Red Bull Hardline

Throughout the whole weekend on Red Bull TV there will be Hardline stuff being broadcast: rider interviews, behind the scenes access and then all the qualifying and racetime action live from that infamous Dyfi hill in North Wales.

Red Bull Hardline schedule

Qualifying from 2pm (BST) on Saturday, July 24:

London, UK: 14:00

Los Angeles, USA: 06:00

New York, USA: 09:00

Finals from 2pm (BST) on Sunday, July 25:

London, UK: 14:00

Los Angeles, USA: 06:00

New York, USA: 09:00

What can we expect?

Early weather reports show a dry week of practice, followed by light rain on Saturday and patchy showers for the race on Sunday.

Nestled in the remote Welsh mountains the course ensures riders will have to defy some of the largest jumps and slab rolls seen in downhill mountain biking, including an extension of the gap on the mammoth Step Up jump for this year, making it faster than ever before, and leading directly into a brand new 65ft step down feature.

Final rider list

Adam Brayton

Craig Evans

Matt Hockenhull

Brendan Fairclough

Charlie Hatton

Kade Edwards

Kaos Seagrave

Lewis Buchanan

Bernard Kerr

Elliot Heap

Harry Molloy

Joe Smith

Jono Jones

Laurie Greenland

Oscar Harnstrom

Brage Vestavik

Gaetan Vige

Jerome Caroli

Johny Salido

Matteo Iniguez

Thibault Laly

Thomas Genon

Sam Gale

Vincent Tupin

Johannes Fischbach

Jim Monro

Josh Lowe

Theo Erlangsen