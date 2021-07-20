Red Bull Hardline this weekend: how to watch it live

Live-streamed qualifying starts from 2pm (BST) on Saturday. Then on Sunday, the Hardline final will be live from 2pm (BST).
This year more than ever, the Red Bull Hardline will be one to watch. In the Covid-starved scene of premium Downhill Racing the desire amongst the racers – and the thirst for action of us spectators – are both at fever pitch levels. Riders want to race. Spectators want to watch.
How to watch Red Bull Hardline
Throughout the whole weekend on Red Bull TV there will be Hardline stuff being broadcast: rider interviews, behind the scenes access and then all the qualifying and racetime action live from that infamous Dyfi hill in North Wales.
Red Bull Hardline schedule
Qualifying from 2pm (BST) on Saturday, July 24:
London, UK: 14:00
Los Angeles, USA: 06:00
New York, USA: 09:00
Finals from 2pm (BST) on Sunday, July 25:
London, UK: 14:00
Los Angeles, USA: 06:00
New York, USA: 09:00
What can we expect?
Early weather reports show a dry week of practice, followed by light rain on Saturday and patchy showers for the race on Sunday.
Nestled in the remote Welsh mountains the course ensures riders will have to defy some of the largest jumps and slab rolls seen in downhill mountain biking, including an extension of the gap on the mammoth Step Up jump for this year, making it faster than ever before, and leading directly into a brand new 65ft step down feature.
Final rider list
Adam Brayton
Craig Evans
Matt Hockenhull
Brendan Fairclough
Charlie Hatton
Kade Edwards
Kaos Seagrave
Lewis Buchanan
Bernard Kerr
Elliot Heap
Harry Molloy
Joe Smith
Jono Jones
Laurie Greenland
Oscar Harnstrom
Brage Vestavik
Gaetan Vige
Jerome Caroli
Johny Salido
Matteo Iniguez
Thibault Laly
Thomas Genon
Sam Gale
Vincent Tupin
Johannes Fischbach
Jim Monro
Josh Lowe
Theo Erlangsen