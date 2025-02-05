Red Bull Hardline is back in Tasmania this week: so who’s riding, where can you watch it for free, and can Rónán Dunne win again (again)?

Red Bull Hardline Tasmania goes down this weekend, while tickets for the original Red Bull Hardline in Dyfi have also gone on sale, but act fast if you want one...

Rónán Dunne did something incredible in 2024, when he became the first rider to win both Red Bull Hardline events, first in Tasmania then at Dyfi. Roll on one year and he’s back again for Hardline Australia, this time though the field is much bigger with 32 riders taking part, while the course looks as gnarly as ever. Can he do it again?

Hardline takes place on 7-8 February in Tasmania and, lucky for us fans, it’s free to watch… unlike the DH World Cup races later this year. And if you catch the Hardline bug and want to book your place for Hardline in Wales later this year, tickets have just gone live over on the Red Bull website.

So, who’s riding in the dry Tasmanian dust, and who’s got a good chance of taking home the win?

Red Bull Hardline 2025 need to know:

Tasmanian edition is taking place on 7-8 February

The Austrlian edition will be free to watch live on Red Bull TV

Tickets for the Welsh edition are now on sale

32 top riders including last year’s winner Rónán Dunne to race and 7 women riders

How can I watch Red Bull Hardline Tasmania?

Red Bull Hardline Tasmania will be free to watch live on Red Bull TV. After the 2024 edition was such a success, Red Bull has brought the event back to Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania.

Last year, Gracey Hemstreet and Louise-Anna Ferguson becoming the first female riders to compete in a Red Bull Hardline final, and we’re excited to see what they can do again this year, both having been invited back to the event.

The event starts on 7 February with the qualifiers, and the finals take place on 8 February with an accompanying livestream on Red Bull TV starting at 02:00 GMT.

Who’s riding at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania?

32 of the world’s best and wildest riders have been invited to take to the start line in Tasmania, Australia on Friday and Saturday. Last year’s winner of both Tasmanian and Welsh Hardline editions, Rónán Dunne headlines the start list and commented on the pressure he feels going into the event as the reigning champion:

“The thought of Red Bull Hardline 2025 is pure excitement for me as it’s my favourite race of the year. I cannot wait to get to the start line. I’m really looking forward to the battle of defending my titles from 2024. It’s a real privilege to be going in as the defending champ, and a nice feeling that I’ve got a target on my back. I’m ready to put the work in for the off-season and keep my title in 2025.”

British DH rider Tahnée Seagrave has had to pull out of the event, but there are 7 other female riders set to line up on Friday, including Gracey Hemstreet and current DH World Champion Vali Holl.

Full rider list:

Rónán Dunne

Charlie Hatton

Bernard Kerr

Asa Vermette

Gee Atherton

Hugo Frixtalon

Connor Fearon

Théo Erlangsen

Laurie Greenland

Brook MacDonald

Kaos Seagrave

Dan Booker

Matteo Iniguez

Darcy Coutts

Juanfer Vélez

Troy Brosnan…

Matt Jones

Vaea Verbeeck

Jackson Goldstone

Cami Nogueira

Roger Vieira

Gracey Hemstreet

Edgar Briole

Erice van Leuven

George Brannigan

Lou Ferguson

Syzmon Godziek

Valentina Höll

Josh Bryceland

Nina Hoffmann

Sebastian Holguin

Sam Hill

Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

If you’ve caught Red Bull Hardline fever, then you’ll be pleased to know tickets for Hardline Wales are now on sale. The event takes place on 26-27 July in Dyfi Valley, Wales. The route will remain the same as last year, designed by Dan Atherton and is heralded as one of if not the toughest downhill track in the racing circuit.

Prices start from £113.40 for a car pass which includes admission for up to 5 people, or £126 for the same tickets on the Sunday.

How to watch Red Bull Hardline Tasmania for free

If you’re watching in the UK then the coverage will be broadcast live and for free on Red Bull, but there may be geo restrictions around the globe affecting access. So if you’re away from the UK the simplest way to guarantee access is via a subscription to Nord VPN.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Nord VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.