How to get hold of 2019 Red Bull Hardline tickets

The most demanding downhill race is back on September 15, 2019

Red Bull Hardline returns. The most demanding downhill race is back on 15th September 2019. Twenty of the world’s best riders try not to die.

Twenty of the world’s best riders invited to race the world’s toughest course.

1000 spectator tickets on sale at RedBull.com now.

The toughest downhill mountain bike race in the world, Red Bull Hardline, returns to the hills of Dinas Mawddwy, Wales on 15th September for the sixth year.

Hard by name, hard by nature, Red Bull Hardline isn’t a race for the faint-hearted. Built by local riding legend Dan Atherton on a remote Welsh mountain, the course combines epic gap jumps, giant slab rolls and tight wooded sections. The star of the show is the road gap – a huge booter sending the riders over a road back into the trees. It’s 26ft high and rider trajectory is around 55ft (the height of four double-decker buses). Riders have to come off the gap at full speed to clear the road and land heavily into a big berm which transfers them back into the trees.

In 2018, twenty riders battled the wet conditions in qualifying. The weather and the long technical course proved difficult for some riders to handle with past winners such as Craig Evans failing to qualify. In the finals, Gee Atherton took the win for the first time in the race’s history after an epic battle between with Benard Kerr and Charle Hatton.

500 tickets will be made available for each day and tickets are sold per car, meaning you can pack up with your friends and prepare for a legendary day out for just £40 + booking fee (max five people per car). In 2019, spectators will again have

access to more of the course than in previous years with viewing areas accessible further up the track.

Early bird tickets are available from 8 am on June 1 until midnight on June 9. Saturday tickets cost £20 and Sunday cost £40 per car. From June 10 the remaining tickets will cost £30 on Saturday and £50 on Sunday per car.

All the action from the finals will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

2018 Red Bull Hardline results